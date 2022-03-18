Column: Laughter is not for the faint of heart

Many a time, my wife and I will be sitting in the living room watching a little TV and much of that time is filled with laughter. Not so much what’s on the TV, but our response to what’s on TV.

Most of the time we watch TV while eating supper. Almost nightly, the advertisements had to do with some cure for diarrhea during that time. So why do I want to hear about diarrhea while eating supper? It sort of quenches my appetite at the time.

That in itself has caused us to laugh many a time. We can either laugh at it or get upset. More often than not, both of us choose the laughter element. Nothing lifts us better than laughter, no matter what we laugh at.

Thinking about how important laughter was in my life, I was reminded of this Bible verse.

David said, “Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them” (Psalm 126:2).

That verse sums up the important aspect of my life. Because of the great things God has done for me that has become the platform for healthy laughter in my life. Looking at my life from God’s perspective, there are many things that would induce laughter.

The Rev. Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, Florida, with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Reach him at 1-352-216-3025 or email jamessnyder51@gmail.com. His website is www.jamessnyderministries.com.