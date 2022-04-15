Column: Joyful simplicities is a concept to embrace

A couple of years ago, after an extremely busy two weeks, I called a halt about 5:30 p.m. and Sam and I settled on the backyard patio for “tea” time. We shared munchies and libation, talked a bit, and then Sam, in no way related to Henry David Thoreau, wandered inside to the TV and the evening news.

Not me! No world craziness this afternoon, thank you very much. With a book in my lap and a full glass on a side table, I sat on our patio bench to look and listen.

Our mountain laurel, or “ivy” as I remember it, was in glorious full blossom—with colors ranging from almost white to a deep rose. We set a few of these years ago with small shrubs taken from the mountain, but the rest are where Nature planted them.

The bank above the low patio/flower garden wall was awash in yellow Small’s bag wort, white ox-eye daises, and varying shades of grasses not weedeated until the early wildflowers are gone. In the back flower garden, pink peonies and pink and blue lupin blossomed, and the last blue and white Dutch iris were showing their faces.

A squirrel scolded in a nearby tree, a titmouse crunched a sunflower seed on the suspended feeder in front of me, a tree frog gently trilled his Scottish r’s in the water tunnel hollow on the right side of the mountain, a cool breeze stirred the new leaves and the hair at the back of my neck, and our homemade water fountain gurgled in an old brown churn outside the patio door.

A couple of deer faces peeked through the brush at the woods’ edge, a rufous-sided towhee chirped his “joree” and rustled under an Arborvitae for his dinner, a hummingbird strafed a pink clover blossom on the bank, and our chipmunks took turns feeding in their Monkery since their protocol is one at time in the feeder.

Some time ago, I came across the term “joyful simplicities”; someone wrote a book, I think; however, the source details escape me but not the concept. I realized I had just spent a little time experiencing joyful simplicities, and in today’s 100-mile-an- hour world, doing so is almost impossible, but if we stop to truly look and listen, the payoff can be extraordinary.