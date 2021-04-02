COLUMN: Journalistic objectivity does matter

This is almost too easy but I can’t resist. I was actually going to write a column about President Biden’s dog, Major, biting people; also among the lowest of the hanging fruits. “President’s dog a Major pain.” It writes itself.

But then, out of nowhere, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt served up some choice morsels and made an excellent case for entry into the Stupid Things Journalists Said Hall of Fame.

If you’re playing catchup, Holt, who was receiving a lifetime achievement award for journalism at the Murrow Symposium on Wednesday, said journalists don’t need to provide both sides of an issue, that fairness is “overrated” and “the idea that we should always give two sides equal weight and merit does not reflect the world we find ourselves in."

He also said the media should not be in the business of “providing an open platform for misinformation.” This, of course, is correct. Misinformation is more of a Facebook and Twitter thing.

"That the sun sets in the west is a fact. Any contrary view does not deserve our time or attention," Holt said.

Again, Holt is correct but unless I’m missing something, no one is debating that the sun sets in the west. Even with my lousy sense of direction, I’m willing to stipulate.