Column: I still believe in Santa

It’s December — Santa Claus’ month. The big day is Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve, when the Jolly Old Fellow in the red suit is expected to fill his sleigh with presents and other goodies and visit all the truly good boys and girls who just can’t wait until Christmas morning and what’s under the Christmas tree.
My fondest memory of Santa goes back to when I was 5. We didn’t have flu shots then, so otherwise healthy, I usually ended the year with a cold or the flu. The Christmas I was 5 was no different. Dad bundled me in warm clothes and a blanket and carried me to Grandma and Grandpa’s home just a few yards from where we lived so Santa could make his usual stop at our house. This particular year I had asked for chalk and a blackboard because I knew I wanted to grow up and teach, so I needed to practice early.
Mom and I had put out Santa’s favorite cookies and milk and gone to bed with all our clothes on so Santa could visit, then we could get up and see if he’s had his favorite snack and then left presents. The bedroom was next to our front porch; we didn’t have a fireplace and chimney, so we always left the front door unlocked so Santa could get in.
This particular night, I was awake with Mom when we heard Santa on the front porch. I was worried because we didn’t leave the porch light on, and from all the porch noise, Santa was having an awful time trying to make his way in the dark. To make matters worse, Mom started laughing, and I was trying to shush her because I knew Santa would hear her and leave.
Anyway, Santa was determined to get into our house and leave the presents, so after making a great deal of noise getting through the front door, he did leave my chalk and standing blackboard and enjoyed his cookies and milk.
To this day, decades later, I still believe in Santa, but I believe he often comes to grown-ups a little differently than he does to little ones. Sometimes, particularly at Christmastime, he lets us see him, maybe at a mall or store or special day occasion before he visits unseen on Christmas Eve. However, I don’t believe he goes totally off duty the remainder of the year. The spirit and intent of Santa just might exist year-round. Santa is about giving, paying attention to our wishes and needs, loving us enough to bring us what he can, even if it’s not exactly what we want. He may visit us all year long through loving parents; great, caring teachers; understanding, giving friends who wrap their arms and actions around us when we’re in need.
Maybe we just need to pay more attention — be more receptive to these impromptu gifts Santa may provide, even, maybe especially, if we don’t ask.
Merry Christmas.
Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.