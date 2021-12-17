Column: I still believe in Santa

To this day, decades later, I still believe in Santa, but I believe he often comes to grown-ups a little differently than he does to little ones. Sometimes, particularly at Christmastime, he lets us see him, maybe at a mall or store or special day occasion before he visits unseen on Christmas Eve. However, I don’t believe he goes totally off duty the remainder of the year. The spirit and intent of Santa just might exist year-round. Santa is about giving, paying attention to our wishes and needs, loving us enough to bring us what he can, even if it’s not exactly what we want. He may visit us all year long through loving parents; great, caring teachers; understanding, giving friends who wrap their arms and actions around us when we’re in need.