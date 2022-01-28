Column: I hope the kid in me never disappears completely

When she finally resurfaced, being the somewhat intelligent cat she is, she apparently decided that safety and comfort lay inside not outside, so she streaked back into the den. Since then, she has been quite content to entertain herself inside.

However, feeling a bit guilty over my snow storm enthusiasm, I decided to be somewhat practical today, after several days of idle comfort and inactivity.

The temp was up to almost 48, so I decided to get outside. First, I shoveled a path for Matilda from the den across the patio to the table where there isn’t much snow underneath, so she could sit in comfort and enjoy the sun.

Then, I decided to beat as much snow as possible off our several arborvitaes, which were practically lying on the ground. Curious, while on the dining room deck, I decided to take another snow measurement resulting in 12 inches yet to melt off the deck and flower garden on the north side.

Decamping to the garage, I gathered a small bucket of sunflower seeds and filled up the bird feeder hanging outside the den. Then, not to be totally outdone, I convinced myself to back the car out of the garage and drive to and froe in the flat driveway to assist the melting process.