Column: I hope the kid in me never disappears completely

I hope the kid in me never goes away.
I’ve been a senior citizen for some time now, and my body attests to this but my brain doesn’t. Last week’s big storm dumped just over a foot of snow on my nest on the mountain, reminding me of the huge snows that came when I was growing up here, and then when I spent winters at Appalachian State in the early '60s. We missed school and got to play in the snow when I was a kid; however, at App, classes were NOT cancelled, and I remember clearing my bangs and eyelashes of either freezing rain or snow before going into class.
Realizing this is my second piece about snow, I don’t apologize because I love a snow storm worth its name and last week’s certainly was, with more forecasted. Again, I regret that workers must get out in cold, dangerous conditions to clear roads and so on; that people can’t get to jobs which affects paychecks; schools, businesses, critical services get interrupted.
Since the storm, Matilda, my sweet cat, has meowed almost constantly to go outside. She could not comprehend that we had a foot plus of snow as her challenge, so a couple of days ago, I opened the den door and screen to the back patio and waited.
Her habit has always been to sniff, look and listen, after which she takes a huge leap onto the patio. This day was no different; however, she had not counted on disappearing at the end of her leap in 12 plus inches of snow.
When she finally resurfaced, being the somewhat intelligent cat she is, she apparently decided that safety and comfort lay inside not outside, so she streaked back into the den. Since then, she has been quite content to entertain herself inside.
However, feeling a bit guilty over my snow storm enthusiasm, I decided to be somewhat practical today, after several days of idle comfort and inactivity.
The temp was up to almost 48, so I decided to get outside. First, I shoveled a path for Matilda from the den across the patio to the table where there isn’t much snow underneath, so she could sit in comfort and enjoy the sun.
Then, I decided to beat as much snow as possible off our several arborvitaes, which were practically lying on the ground. Curious, while on the dining room deck, I decided to take another snow measurement resulting in 12 inches yet to melt off the deck and flower garden on the north side.
Decamping to the garage, I gathered a small bucket of sunflower seeds and filled up the bird feeder hanging outside the den. Then, not to be totally outdone, I convinced myself to back the car out of the garage and drive to and froe in the flat driveway to assist the melting process.
No way was I going down our steep, curvy drive which a neighbor had tried five times to come up without success. Were my husband, Sweet Sam, still here, he would have delighted in the challenge and would have gone down the drive, at the least, knowing he would probably not drive back up, even with all-wheel drive.
Anyway. My apologies to all of you for whom the big storm has been a hardship or an inconvenience. I realize that as we age, we’re expected to become a bit more childish. However, there’s a big difference in being childish and childlike. I’m opting for childlike.
Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.