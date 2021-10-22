Column: Hopefully, some things remain constant, sort of.

One winter, we had the fawn Braveheart as the first of the herd to appear through knee-deep snow to get his reward of a snow hole filled with corn; our original Sweet Face was fearless. Then another year, there was Watch Out who would chase anything, probably even our bear Black Bart, away from his feeding station. When he was at dinner, Sweet Face used to chase the wild turkeys all over the back bank and into the woods, after stomping his feet in high displeasure at their intrusion. For three years now, we’ve had at least one fawn who singles him or herself from the herd in our west side yard and walks close to the garage side door to stare expectantly through the glass to tell Sam it’s dinner time — Sweet Face all over again. And not to omit the ladies, we have sweet-faced girls crossing the back bank coming close to the patio to stare through the windows, again to let Sam know it’s 4 p.m. and dinner time; this herd has selected and kept to its own dinner hour.