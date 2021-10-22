Column: Hopefully, some things remain constant, sort of.

I must be as old as dirt because I’m now remembering so many old sayings that didn’t cross my mind, at least not often, when I was younger.
Case in point, most of us probably like some things in our lives to remain constant: a grandchild’s love, faithfulness, a valued friend; and so on. However, I’m also reminded of the oxymoron “Nothing is so constant as change.” The sun comes up every morning; however, we can’t see it do so on a cloudy day. I’ve cleaned out my kitchen cabinets for the umpteenth time since retiring only to discover the Tupperware must have had babies recently.
Clean flower beds grow weeds overnight; good moods change to bad in a nano second; those 10 pounds lost reappear with one candy bar. A little oversimplification to prove nothing is so constant as change.
But. We need some constants in our lives. They can be comforting, make us feel safer, heighten our sense of expectancy, reward us with the knowledge that, although there may be the slightest differences; overall, certain somethings and thankfully, some people, can remain mostly the same.
Over the years we’ve tried to be positive, helpful companions for our wildlife sharing our spot in the woods. For a long time now, we’ve had a sizeable deer herd that changes a bit each year with new fawns added and maybe a mature one gone; however, although our dear Sweet Face hasn’t been with us for a while, we can see his face and his mannerisms in some babies following.
One winter, we had the fawn Braveheart as the first of the herd to appear through knee-deep snow to get his reward of a snow hole filled with corn; our original Sweet Face was fearless. Then another year, there was Watch Out who would chase anything, probably even our bear Black Bart, away from his feeding station. When he was at dinner, Sweet Face used to chase the wild turkeys all over the back bank and into the woods, after stomping his feet in high displeasure at their intrusion. For three years now, we’ve had at least one fawn who singles him or herself from the herd in our west side yard and walks close to the garage side door to stare expectantly through the glass to tell Sam it’s dinner time — Sweet Face all over again. And not to omit the ladies, we have sweet-faced girls crossing the back bank coming close to the patio to stare through the windows, again to let Sam know it’s 4 p.m. and dinner time; this herd has selected and kept to its own dinner hour.
After spending almost two months away from home two winters ago, we were worried our deer had given up on us and moved on. We were soon rewarded; however, when the word must have spread, “They’re home!” We drove into the garage at midnight, then unloaded the car next day. That evening, our deer mamas and babies came to the west side yard to welcome us home (and get fed corn). How comforting was that? And did I mention that for many years our humming birds have returned during the week of our April wedding anniversary?
Constants, even those not 100 percent exact, can bring lovely gifts to our living.
About the writer: Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.