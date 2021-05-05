Column: Here's to those comforting mothers

I must have been four at the time and she was pregnant with my sister, Lisa.

As I played with my red wagon, which I loved, she was whistling as she tended to the flowers in the backyard.

She was happy by nature and loved to whistle – a skill she learned from her father and passed down to me.

I remember being completely content because she was nearby, comforting me with her sunny presence, as I was left free to roam and explore the art of playing.

I was very lucky to grow up as I did at a time when even a large family could get by on one income.

This allowed my mother to stay home, live her dream of having a big family and devote her entire life to caring for and comforting her children.

Her extended family is still blessed daily by her comforting skills.

She has 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and her home is a wonderland to each of them – a place of unconditional love and laughter.

At her 80th birthday party four years ago, all of her family members shared stories about how her nurturing and love had touched their lives in a video masterfully edited by one of my nephews.