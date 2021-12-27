Column: Here we are back where we began

Over the past few days it has felt like we were ending 2021 where we started it, in the throes of a spiking pandemic. As we toasted in this New Year, we were eager to receive the vaccine that would help stem COVID-19. Never did we imagine there would be friends, neighbors and even family who would refuse to get the shot that would help both them and us collectively speed the return to our normal lives. It was just as unbelievable as the refusal of the former president to accept the results of November’s elections.

Then Jan. 6 happened, a date etched in the memory of our nation like Pearl Harbor Day on Dec. 7 and the 9-11 attacks on the World Trade Center. We watched unbelieving as Americans stormed our Capitol, desecrating a symbol of our Republic. It was an omen for the disquiet ahead.