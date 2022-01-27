Column: Here’s to a healthy you in 2022

The new year has ushered in another year of navigating the pandemic — a challenge that has brought confusion, fear, and isolation, but also pushed us to figure out different ways of connecting, doing business, delivering healthcare, and yes, even finding solutions to ending the pandemic.
With the pandemic’s impact, I believe that 2022 is also the time for all of us to take action to improve our health. No matter how good our self-care habits are, we could all probably brush up on gaining more awareness of our health, eating to support our health, moving every day, and managing our stress better.
Here’s where the role of primary care becomes critical. Your annual wellness exam with your primary care provider is a key to providing both of you with a baseline of important information about your current health and to setting health goals for the coming year.
There’s a concept you might have heard about from your doctor — knowing your numbers — which gives you a snapshot of four indicators of health that significantly impact your risk level for everything from heart disease and stroke to diabetes and cancer. Simply, these data points are easy to remember as they’re quantified, and monitoring them consistently means that you’re taking more control over your health.
These important numerical health data nuggets are your weight, BMI (body mass index), cholesterol, blood glucose level, and blood pressure. Imbalances in these readings put you at higher risk for developing serious health problems.
For example, being aware of your blood glucose level means that you and your doctor will be able to tell whether your insulin levels are normal or whether they are trending high, which can put you in the pre-diabetes category. About 88 million Americans have pre-diabetes, and many are unaware of it. If you can stave off type 2 diabetes, you can prevent many potential future health problems, from vision loss to neuropathy and infection-driven amputation.
We also know that there are two types of cholesterol — “good” and “bad,” or HDL and LDL cholesterol respectively. You and your doctor want to watch and make sure that your LDL doesn’t creep too high, and that your HDL reading is robust. A high LDL cholesterol number puts you at higher risk for heart attack and stroke, as well as high blood pressure and diabetes. This is because plaque buildup causes your blood vessels to narrow, obstructing blood flow to and from your heart, as well as other organs. Conversely, higher levels of HDL cholesterol lower your risk for these conditions.
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is another crucial figure to monitor. There are two numbers in a blood pressure reading. The top number is your systolic blood pressure, which indicates how much pressure is in your arteries as your heart is beating, while the other is your diastolic blood pressure, or the pressure in your arteries between heartbeats.
Danger develops the narrower your arteries are, because that means your heart has to work harder to pump your blood throughout your body. Not only does hypertension lead to heart attack, stroke, and life-threatening aneurysms (a bulge in a blood vessel), it has been linked to everything from sleep apnea to dementia. High blood pressure is a “silent” disease with no obvious symptoms, so it’s especially important to get a reading at your wellness exam and create a plan with your doctor if you’re diagnosed with hypertension.
Your weight is probably the easiest number to keep track of at home, with no special tools or diagnostic tests, other than a scale. We know that being overweight raises your risk for heart attack, stroke, diabetes, certain cancers, and a host of other health problems, so it’s important to keep it in check. Your doctor can talk to you about nutrition and point you toward resources and programs that can help you with weight loss. Dropping pounds in a healthy way involves both eating better and exercising, and the approach you want to take is slow and steady, as opposed to adopting crash diets.
In addition to keeping track of your numbers, don’t forget to take your “emotional pulse” and talk to your doctor about feelings of anxiety or depression. We know that the impact of the pandemic has increased both and as such, it is key that you connect to behavioral health services to navigate. Don’t hesitate to discuss these issues at your checkup, because your mental health certainly influences your physical health.
Part of improving our mental health is treating ourselves to things like time with a friend, a yoga class, or a massage. Did you know that we have a massage therapist on staff at Mission Outpatient Service on Sugar Hill?
Lastly, don’t forget to ask your doctor about whether you need a COVID vaccine or booster — it continues to be the best way to lower your risk for serious illness with COVID and hospitalization. Vaccines are free and easy to get. Let’s put the pandemic behind us.
Consider you and your doctor a team, and the “win” is your good health. We’re here to support your health in whatever way you need — in 2022 and beyond.
Carol Wolfenbarger, MSN, RN, FACHE, is Chief Executive Officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.