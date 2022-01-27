Column: Here’s to a healthy you in 2022

Danger develops the narrower your arteries are, because that means your heart has to work harder to pump your blood throughout your body. Not only does hypertension lead to heart attack, stroke, and life-threatening aneurysms (a bulge in a blood vessel), it has been linked to everything from sleep apnea to dementia. High blood pressure is a “silent” disease with no obvious symptoms, so it’s especially important to get a reading at your wellness exam and create a plan with your doctor if you’re diagnosed with hypertension.

Your weight is probably the easiest number to keep track of at home, with no special tools or diagnostic tests, other than a scale. We know that being overweight raises your risk for heart attack, stroke, diabetes, certain cancers, and a host of other health problems, so it’s important to keep it in check. Your doctor can talk to you about nutrition and point you toward resources and programs that can help you with weight loss. Dropping pounds in a healthy way involves both eating better and exercising, and the approach you want to take is slow and steady, as opposed to adopting crash diets.