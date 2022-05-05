Column: Hangar 1 is the No. 1 place to visit (out of 2)

As Editor Scott Hollifield noted at the end of my last column about tolls and tollbooths, I do write about other things from time to time. And this is one of those times.

While visiting Mom is always job one on my annual February trip up the East Coast, I always mix in a few stops to visit my eldest daughter in Virginia, my younger brother in Pennsylvania, a fraternity brother in New Jersey, and pick up a trunk load of craft beer in Massachusetts that you can’t get in North Carolina for a couple of Marion aficionados of said brew.

And thanks to that fraternity brother in New Jersey, I added to my itinerary a place I’ve wanted to visit ever since I was a little shaver: Hangar 1 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

If Lakehurst rings a bell it’s because it’s the site of probably the best known aviation disaster before 9/11, the burning and crashing of the LZ-129, better known as the Hindenburg.

I visited the crash site last September thanks to frat brother Mike, who, while no longer jetting around the world, is still an active duty Air Force officer. But to get inside the hangar itself required making reservations with the Navy Lakehurst Historical Society which hosts guided tours on Wednesdays, and operates a museum and gift shop on the site.

While the hangar is listed as the No. 1 place to visit in Lakehurst, N.J. (out of 2) by Tripadvisor, it doesn’t make the top 77 historical sites to visit in the state. You have to really want to go there, and know something about zeppelins to make the trip worthwhile.

It’s not the kind of place most people would ever consider visiting if they were just site-seeing around southern New Jersey, with the Atlantic City casinos just down the road.

But I know plenty about zeppelins, having a shelf-load of books about lighter than air travel; an enthusiasm my mother kicked off years ago when she brought home a book from the public library, chronicling the rise and fall of those “Giants in the Sky.”

I even have a framed photograph of the Hindenburg over Boston, taken on its last fateful trip to Lakehurst. I can imagine how it must be for the hangar docents trying their best to gin up some enthusiasm for zeppelins to a field tripping class of fifth-graders who’ve probably never heard about zeppelins, Led, or otherwise.

But I was in my element, and took it all in, even if I already knew most of the story. Hangar No. 1 is like many historical sites, especially railroad museums, retired naval vessels, Civil War battlefields, etc.: a labor of love for those who guide you through them.

All the docents are volunteers and retired military, and they know their stuff. I learned a few things, and especially enjoyed hearing from the gentleman working the gift shop who remembered the night the Hindenburg crashed. He wasn’t on the scene, but lived down the road and heard all the firetruck sirens speeding by.

He knew they were firetrucks and not police cars because his dad, who had a sideline during Prohibition smuggling booze, made it his business to know which sirens belonged to police cars and which ones were on firetrucks.

Maybe that’s why I spent so much money in the gift shop; DVDs, postcards, polo shirts, refrigerator magnets, mouse pads, pens, pencils, etc. along with sticking a few bills in the donation jar (the tour was free, so why not?).

As for the hangar itself, it’s 100 years old and still impressive outside and in. When completed, it had the largest interior space of any building in the world and could house two zeppelins at once.

Nowadays, it houses a 1/3-size aircraft carrier flight deck used to train sailors in the intricacies of launching and recovering carrier planes.

There are also several naval planes belonging to the historical society in various stages of restoration, a set of Soviet-made mobile anti-aircraft guns captured in the Gulf War, a Pratt & Whitney R-2800 Double Wasp aircraft engine on display, and the “Hollywood Hindenburg” control car, fabricated for the 1976 movie of the same name, starring George C. Scott.

As impressive as it was to finally be there, the hangar’s inside reminded me of a garage that has been given over to storing all the stuff a family accumulates to the point they can’t fit the car in anymore.

Of course, there is no “car” to fit in anymore. While Hangar No. 1 has been re-purposed over the years, its original reason for being is long gone, with the end coming right outside its front doors, in a fiery crash, 85 years ago today.

Marion resident John Whittemore writes columns for The McDowell News, not all of them dealing with zeppelin crashes.