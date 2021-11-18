Column: Gratitude for our hospital family

Gratitude for Our Hospital Family and This Community as Mission Hospital McDowell Continues to Thrive and Prepares to Grow
This Thanksgiving, more than many others, we have much to be thankful for, including things we took for granted before COVID-19 hit.
This includes simple pleasures like sharing time with family and friends, and enjoying a turkey dinner with all the trimmings in your home with a group of people, without the worry that surrounds this dreaded illness.
I know we all long for the days when masking, frequent hand-washing, and social distancing weren’t top of mind. This year, thanks to the vaccine, our Thanksgiving holidays should look a bit more normal as compared to last year.
When I consider what I’m grateful for this year, I of course think about the strides we’ve made with the pandemic, but I also appreciate how Mission Hospital McDowell (MHM) has, for a variety of reasons, been able to escape an epidemic that exists within the healthcare industry across the United States.
The epidemic I’m referring to is the widespread closure of rural hospitals over the last 15 years. According to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research, more than 180 closures have occurred since January, 2005. This is staggering, and what it means for the residents of rural areas is frightening. Access to high-quality healthcare for those living in rural areas has been impacted because of these closures, and the pandemic has proven to be the latest grave threat to rural hospital health, ironically at a time when rural regions need care more than ever.
Thankfully, MHM has been an exception to this. I’m even more grateful that we’re not just surviving, we’re thriving, with plans in the works for our exciting $20 million, 32,000 square-foot hospital expansion for inpatient care, as well as investment by HCA Healthcare in ensuring that our hospital is equipped with the most current medical technology.
This would not be happening if we didn’t foresee a need that we can fill. We are able to attend to this and other vital needs — like services and care related to our patients affected by COVID-19 — because we are part of a larger family of hospitals, the HCA Healthcare family. The strength this foundation gives us can’t be underestimated, since it directly affects our ability to respond to the healthcare needs of our community.
Of course, financial stability, state-of-the-art technology, and the ability to invest in a brand new, expanded facility can’t benefit patients unless it is filled with compassionate, highly talented, and dedicated physicians and clinicians. This is the extraordinary care team that has seen us through the last two profoundly challenging years.
No matter what was going on and what COVID-19 threw at us, our care teams and every other MHM employee unflinchingly gave their all to focus on the care of our patients. To our Care Warriors, I am so very grateful for you!
All of this being said, MHM would not succeed without the support of our community! This is a community that comes together – demonstrated over and over - and this trait was never more important than now as we battled COVID 19 together.
Your support matters in countless ways, not the least of which has been safeguarding yourself and other community members from the virus by getting vaccinated and diligently practicing the 3 Ws: frequent handwashing, waiting six feet apart, and wearing your mask in public. Our team has witnessed your support — through cards of encouragement, treats, and prayers – all extraordinary ways of supporting our team.
My heartfelt wish for everyone in our hospital family and in our community is that you find peace and comfort this Thanksgiving, through treasured time with your loved ones and an appreciation for each other that has deepened because of all we have been through together.
Carol Wolfenbarger, MSN, RN, FACHE, is Chief Executive Officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.