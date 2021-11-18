Column: Gratitude for our hospital family

Thankfully, MHM has been an exception to this. I’m even more grateful that we’re not just surviving, we’re thriving, with plans in the works for our exciting $20 million, 32,000 square-foot hospital expansion for inpatient care, as well as investment by HCA Healthcare in ensuring that our hospital is equipped with the most current medical technology.

This would not be happening if we didn’t foresee a need that we can fill. We are able to attend to this and other vital needs — like services and care related to our patients affected by COVID-19 — because we are part of a larger family of hospitals, the HCA Healthcare family. The strength this foundation gives us can’t be underestimated, since it directly affects our ability to respond to the healthcare needs of our community.

Of course, financial stability, state-of-the-art technology, and the ability to invest in a brand new, expanded facility can’t benefit patients unless it is filled with compassionate, highly talented, and dedicated physicians and clinicians. This is the extraordinary care team that has seen us through the last two profoundly challenging years.

No matter what was going on and what COVID-19 threw at us, our care teams and every other MHM employee unflinchingly gave their all to focus on the care of our patients. To our Care Warriors, I am so very grateful for you!