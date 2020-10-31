Column: Goodbye Tab. You will not be missed

Friends, readers, diet cola drinkers, lend me your eyes. I come to bury Tab, not to praise it — because, basically it sucked.
Better to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune than to ever taste again Coca Cola's first foray into the Diet Cola market.
In case you hadn't heard, Coca Cola is finally sending Tab to join its younger cousin, New Coke, on the island of misfit and discontinued soft drinks.
Granted, Tab lasted 60 years, decades longer than New Coke, so I can't say that it was a panicky miscalculation like New Coke. There are people out there who liked it.
The soft drink obituary writers found at least one person who mourned Tab's passing. CNN found one Robert Bixby, “a lifelong Tab enthusiast” bemoaning Tab's demise, saying “I do feel it's like losing a friend”.
As for myself, it was less like losing an old friend, and more like reading earlier this year about the passing of British singer, Vera Lynn at the age of 103.
Like with Tab, I had no idea she was still a going concern this late in the game. While I've always had a soft spot for songs like “We'll Meet Again” (the song that concludes Stanley Kubrick's movie “Dr. Strangelove”), I never liked Tab. So why complain about it? If I didn't like it, why didn't I just walk away? Because you can't walk away on a boat.
Tab was my Dad's preferred diet drink whenever he was in the mood to try to lose weight. It was as effective as the stationary bike in his bedroom that found its true calling as the place to hang his work shirts.
Anyway, one night Dad went to a Boston Bruins hockey game at the old Boston Garden, and feeling expansive, thought it'd be a good idea to trade a couple of cars for a boat during the game.
The boat, of course, lived up to the old saying and became quite the hole in the water for throwing money into. We'd take it out on the weekends on excursions around Massachusetts Bay.
The non-beer cooler was filled with cans of Tab and Fresca, and as these were the days when bottled water meant Perrier, not the cheap plastic kind we enjoy today, we kids had to make do with what the adults preferred.
The Fresca went first leaving only Tab to slake our thirst. We would often anchor off Logan Airport where the landing 727s screeched a stone's throw over our heads while we dove into the frigid, oily water to wash out the Tab aftertaste from our mouths.
While I can't scientifically prove it, I wager all that Tab killed most of my taste buds during those oh, so important formative preteen years, leaving me with a stunted palate. Seriously, fine wine and dining are wasted on me, which makes me a cheap date, but a bit of a culture cretin. That may explain my disdain for our current appetite for celebrity chefs and cooking shows.
But, on the other hand, it may have fine tuned my tongue to stay away from cheap soft drinks, especially diet ones. I have a list of things never to buy generic, and soft drinks are top of the list. Tab may not have been an off-brand, but it certainly became one after diet Coke was introduced in 1982, and pushed it off the grocery store shelves.
Nowadays, I drink nothing but name brand diet colas, but I can't even enjoy that as much. My health conscious kids always remind me of the dangers of sodas, so I guess I can't win anymore. I'll have to be satisfied with those memories of care-and-sugar free days on our boat, dreaming of the day when I'd be flying over someone else's boat in one of those 727s and drinking a real Coke from the drink cart.
Guest columnist John Whittemore lives in Marion where he does not drink Tab.
