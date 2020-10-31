Column: Goodbye Tab. You will not be missed

Tab was my Dad's preferred diet drink whenever he was in the mood to try to lose weight. It was as effective as the stationary bike in his bedroom that found its true calling as the place to hang his work shirts.

Anyway, one night Dad went to a Boston Bruins hockey game at the old Boston Garden, and feeling expansive, thought it'd be a good idea to trade a couple of cars for a boat during the game.

The boat, of course, lived up to the old saying and became quite the hole in the water for throwing money into. We'd take it out on the weekends on excursions around Massachusetts Bay.

The non-beer cooler was filled with cans of Tab and Fresca, and as these were the days when bottled water meant Perrier, not the cheap plastic kind we enjoy today, we kids had to make do with what the adults preferred.

The Fresca went first leaving only Tab to slake our thirst. We would often anchor off Logan Airport where the landing 727s screeched a stone's throw over our heads while we dove into the frigid, oily water to wash out the Tab aftertaste from our mouths.