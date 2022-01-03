Column: Good riddance to Joe Biden's 2021

I’ve done everything I’m supposed to do to stay safe. I wear a mask when told. I’ve been vaccinated. I’ll get my first booster next month.

But after two years of following the strict and ever-changing rules, I look around and see most public places in Los Angeles closing down again because of omicron, a variant that is more transmissible but not nearly as dangerous as the original strain of COVID-19.

I also see long lines of people waiting to get a COVID test. I think to myself, they don’t look sick.

If you’re slightly sick, if you’ve got the sniffles and a cough and a little temperature, do you really need to get tested immediately for COVID - and possibly infect other people with whatever you have while you stand in line?

Shouldn’t you just stay home and take some therapeutics until you see whether it’s really COVID, the flu or, more likely, just one of about 200 cold viruses out there we can catch?

I’m no Dr. Fauci, but I do know a lot of people have lost their minds during our government's losing battle against COVID.