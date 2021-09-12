Column: Finding the moments -- Life is still good

Editor’s note: Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). Those early years hold some of the best memories of her 40-year career in education. She received the “Outstanding Young Educator” award for McDowell County in 1972. She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.

In my dotage, there’s little more satisfying than canning vegetable soup on a rather hot summer day, as I did today. I “relish” the process of growing our own tomatoes, the base for this wonderful soup, then gathering the remaining ingredients only to clean the veggies, then chop my arthritic fingers off getting them all ready to plop into a large pot to cook until ready to be jarred up.

I’m grateful to my mother who taught me to put up food for future use. Today, I chopped potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, then dumped all into the pureed tomatoes, followed by baby limas and shoepeg corn. The mixture boils, then gets dumped into seven sterilized quart jars and plopped into my ancient pressure cooker canner for an hour and 25 minutes.