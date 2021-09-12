Column: Finding the moments -- Life is still good

Editor’s note: Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). Those early years hold some of the best memories of her 40-year career in education. She received the “Outstanding Young Educator” award for McDowell County in 1972. She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.
In my dotage, there’s little more satisfying than canning vegetable soup on a rather hot summer day, as I did today. I “relish” the process of growing our own tomatoes, the base for this wonderful soup, then gathering the remaining ingredients only to clean the veggies, then chop my arthritic fingers off getting them all ready to plop into a large pot to cook until ready to be jarred up.
I’m grateful to my mother who taught me to put up food for future use. Today, I chopped potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, then dumped all into the pureed tomatoes, followed by baby limas and shoepeg corn. The mixture boils, then gets dumped into seven sterilized quart jars and plopped into my ancient pressure cooker canner for an hour and 25 minutes.
Then comes the really good part,
I’m now babysitting the canner situated on our patio grill. I have in front of me flowers from our back garden, including a precious red daylily from a dear friend now gone, a lit candle, bug spray, a well-deserved libation, a good book if the reading mood strikes, my journal and a favorite Bic pen. For this article, I chose my laptop this evening since my fingers look like gnarled Cyprus roots from all the veggie chopping, so my sharpened No. 2 is a no-no.
With all the political hullabaloo, the new COVID strain, looming inflation, masks and no masks, shots and no shots — the worry list is endless — we all need to find that sweet corner we can shelter in to clear our brains, soothe our souls, and remember that moments come to tell us that life is still good. My moment came today, with the soup canning and then sitting on the patio minding my ancient, giggling canner and listening to the sweet, bell-like song of a brown thrush in the near-by woods.