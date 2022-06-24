Column: Finding relief in the simpler, quieter things

When I began this column some months ago, I should have explained that readers needn’t expect great literature or a diatribe on current affairs, since my intent is to provide a little relief from so much negativity and unpleasantness today’s world offers in gargantuan proportions.

However, being the astute readers you are, you’ve probably figured out my intent by now.

I’m reminded of an old joke, possibly from Jerry Clower, who told of a couple of hunters who were out one night looking for racoons.

At some point, one heard something rustling about in the top of a large, close-by tree, so he let fly with a big “blam” after which no sounds came from the tree.

Embolden, he climbed up after his prize, and a few minutes later, growls ensued, the tree began to shake, and the hunter yelled to his buddy, “Shoot up here amongst us ‘cause one of us has to have some relief.”

What with all the political shenanigans from privileged, do-nothing politicians; the worldwide murderous shootings and atrocities; world leaders’ senseless bravado; and all the mayhem in general, we all could welcome a little “relief.”

Yes, I know TVs have an “OFF” button and newspapers can be ignored, but all this mess is pervasive. It seeps into nearly every conversation with family, friends and co-workers; and with media coverage seeming always to reflect the negative and the horrible or some news anchor’s private opinion rather than the facts, where do we go for a respite?

I don’t mean to minimize the country’s problems or the world’s issues, but getting caught up in the awfulness and the negativity is so easy that it’s equally easy to overlook those things in our lives that can bring peace, joy and renewal.

I’ve always loved the outdoors, but busy careers and our former places of residence didn’t suit the quieter, more reflective lifestyle that gardening, doing outside chores and cultivating a large bird and wildlife population can bring. However, since Hubby and I came back to the small farm years ago, we always tried to stay close to the land and the wildlife.

As I’ve said before, Sam was certainly not a Thoreau relative, but for many years he gave it a good go. Since his passing last October, I’ve tried harder to make sure I find moments to observe and to reflect more on the natural world of my “backyard,” and in so doing, I’ve found a degree of peace, joy and comfort in writing about quieter, simpler things. Hopefully, you’re finding some pleasure and comfort in the reading.