Column: Families are swinging suburban

They won’t all get their way, of course. There are sectors and companies for which working from home makes it hard to build teams or evaluate performance. Still, we’ll never go back to where we were. Many more people will telecommute than before COVID. Freed from the necessity of living close to an office, their range of housing options is now greater expanded. Especially if they have children at home or enjoy outdoor recreation, many are shopping for their next home out in the suburbs.

So why did I say COVID is only a partial explanation for the swing toward suburbia? Because it actually began in 2019, not 2020. A Pew survey from September 2019 found that 53% of Americans preferred the spread-out community and 47% the denser one.

My argument to my students was never that living in urban areas made you more progressive or living in suburban areas made you more conservative. Rather, differences in housing preferences reflect deeper divisions in lifestyles and priorities that also correlate with voting behavior.

Some surely think this suburban swing will be a disaster. They assume it will bring environmental degradation and social inequality. I think their analysis is outdated. More importantly, it is irrelevant. If this is what an increasing share of Americans want, good luck telling them they can’t have it.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author of the new novel "Mountain Folk," a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).