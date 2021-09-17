Column: Fall of the year — a mixed blessing?

The recent cool spell, welcomed by many, was a teasing reminder that fall is coming, although the 80-something forecast seems to say otherwise.
We’ve heard buzzing cicadas at night since the end of July, certain maples and dogwoods are showing bits of color, crickets are sneaking inside, our dahlias are color rich, our chestnut tree burrs burgeon with glossy brown nuts, deep purple Iron Weed blooms gloriously in the old barn yard, and the first acorns have gunshotted onto the tin roof of our “Poutin’ House” side building.
Our chipmunks are fast storing sunflower seeds and the hummers are drinking heavily in prep for their long flight south.
Fall is almost here, but I have mixed feelings about its arrival.
Much about fall of the year offers positives. I remember gathering acorns and making brown necklaces worn only on wanderings through rustling woods with my dog Tim. I’ve always loved the fall fruits and flowers, in such contrast to spring’s soft pastels. Lovely Joe Pie; blue fall asters; dark, blood red Polk berries spit through Joe Pie hollow pipes to stain the shirt of a two-legged cousin opponent; warm yellow and amber sunflowers, pungent chrysanthemums, apples ripe on old trees, Concord grapes ready for making rich juice if one can maneuver past the yellow jackets; Chinquapins glistening at their burrs’ open mouths, tempting willing fingers despite the prickly spines.
Fall is the precursor to Earth’s shutting down for a while until spring reminds us again that life goes on.
Fall can bring poignant, lovely childhood memories; however, by the law of averages, these often get tempered by grown-up days. In our Western NC mountains, much settles, fades, rests, dies temporally during the fall and winter seasons, bringing a sadness although I know that much in nature just hibernates like a tired old bear during this time only to wake up again in spring. Maybe age is the true culprit here; I’m old enough to remember personal loss and disappointment during this waning — maybe you do, too.
Despite what one knows about the healing time of winter rest and the rejuvenation of spring, fall can still sadden the heart and bring unexpected tears.
As fall approaches, I encourage you (and me) to revel in the bright flowers, the crunch of falling leaves underfoot; the chirps and buzzes of the day and night bugs; the golden-red sunsets; the fresh, brisk air of sweater evenings; the awaited signals that yards don’t have to be mowed and gardens are laid by.
Fall just might be saying, “You can put your outside work away, gather a collection of good books, locate your favorite afghan and the cat, and settle in for well-deserved down time.
Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-76). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving and writing.