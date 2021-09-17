Column: Fall of the year — a mixed blessing?

Fall is the precursor to Earth’s shutting down for a while until spring reminds us again that life goes on.

Fall can bring poignant, lovely childhood memories; however, by the law of averages, these often get tempered by grown-up days. In our Western NC mountains, much settles, fades, rests, dies temporally during the fall and winter seasons, bringing a sadness although I know that much in nature just hibernates like a tired old bear during this time only to wake up again in spring. Maybe age is the true culprit here; I’m old enough to remember personal loss and disappointment during this waning — maybe you do, too.

Despite what one knows about the healing time of winter rest and the rejuvenation of spring, fall can still sadden the heart and bring unexpected tears.

As fall approaches, I encourage you (and me) to revel in the bright flowers, the crunch of falling leaves underfoot; the chirps and buzzes of the day and night bugs; the golden-red sunsets; the fresh, brisk air of sweater evenings; the awaited signals that yards don’t have to be mowed and gardens are laid by.

Fall just might be saying, “You can put your outside work away, gather a collection of good books, locate your favorite afghan and the cat, and settle in for well-deserved down time.

Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-76). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving and writing.