Column: Fall days bring warm memories for winter

However, curious, I walked with Sam to our Westwood parking lot only to see the windshield shattered and the driver’s side mirror missing. Sam was with me, breathing, and not bleeding anywhere, so I immediately asked, “What in the world happened to the car?” What followed was a horror story leaving me wondering how my husband was still sound and alive.

Apparently, on his way to work in Black Mountain and just before he reached Old Fort on the old road, a dog chasing a deer through the woods on Sam’s left, forced the deer to try leaping across the road to get away. However, the deer’s leap fell short and she landed across Sam’s windshield, tearing off the side mirror, shattering the car’s windshield, scaring Sam half to death, and killing the deer.

“How did you keep from killing your own self,” I asked, not understanding how my husband could still be alive.

Sam laughed, “I didn’t have much choice. I saw the deer being chased, so I slowed, shut my eyes, and prayed I wouldn’t run off the road or meet traffic.” He stopped the car, called the wildlife folks, and lost his deer to folks in a pickup who came along and quickly loaded the deer in their pickup bed.

Point being. This is rut season, so our lovely, graceful white-tailed deer are more frisky than usual in early morning and dusky afternoon. Be cautious during these periods and don’t sacrifice one of these lovely creatures or your windshield.

About the writer: Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.