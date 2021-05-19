Column: Ever have a near-death experience?

Call it a cliche, but many NDE folks claim they’ve seen their entire life pass before their eyes. This is where the “you can’t take it with you” rule really stinks. Imagine watching every second of “Your Terrible Twos” on Imax, without being able to spring for the tub of popcorn.

A large percentage of NDE experiencers take it for granted that they have encountered God and/or Jesus. Others straddle the fence about the all-powerful, all-loving entity they meet. (“He looked like the traditional Judeo-Christian God. He walked like the traditional Judeo-Christian God. He talked like the traditional Judeo-Christian God. He must be a duck! The Supreme Being is a duck!”)

Many accounts of NDEs end with deceased relatives shooing the participant away, declaring, “It’s not your time yet! It’s not your time yet!” Forget ducks! The afterlife has been taken over by the DMV!

An impressive majority of people who report NDEs experience new-found tranquility and purpose for the remainder of their lives. While in their NDE, they feel an interconnectedness with all mankind, a sensation of being “one with the universe.” Granted, the ones who express it as being “one drop of water in a vast ocean” often wake up on the operating table to learn a mischievous intern has placed their hand in a pan of warm water.