Column: Dusk is such a soft, gentle time — a reminiscing time

It’s 7:50 p.m. on what has been a sun-filled April day. I’m sitting on the backyard patio with dusk gently falling and a pair of cardinals and a black-capped chickadee for company at the bird feeder.

Everything around me is still visible, but all the edges are softened by the coming twilight.

The trees surrounding the yard are finally showing tender green, their trunks straight and clean; the dogwoods are blossoming, violets and wild geranium bloom in the patio garden. The sun has already set, but there remains a gentle light at the top of our mountain’s west ridge, and as I look up, the quarter moon hanging over the top of a large oak reminds me with its position that rain will follow in a day or so.

Dusk is such a soft, gentle time — a reminiscing time. Heaven’s dome is the lightest blue/white with small patches of clouds colored faintly pink by the dying sun. As the light and my eyes adjust, our mountain’s white pines become dark, non-threatening protectors in a forest of clean gray trunks and tender, new yellow-green leaves gracing branches and twigs — sentinels guarding the house, the yard, the cat, me.

Matilda, now just my cat, sits patiently by my side as I type. A cardinal calls his “pretty, pretty,” hopefully for tomorrow’s weather, and a lovely, whispering breeze meanders through the trees and tickles the windchime on a garden post.

In the hollow to my right, the “peepers” begin their evening concert in the water tunnel branch. I’m reminded of warm spring evenings eons ago when the family sat on our front porch after supper, talking quietly and listening to comforting twitters of the swallow on her ledge nest under the porch roof and the throaty harrumphs of the bull frogs in the feldspar mine cum fish pond to the left of the road “flat” just below the house.

I haven’t heard a bull frog in years which reminds me of so much of nature’s change and loss. I grew up listening to the whistling call of bobwhites and the soothing “whippoorwill” call of the bird with the same name as the notes slipped under my raised bedroom window, lulling me to sleep. For decades, neither has called on the mountain or in the fields.

I hope all still do somewhere. Not to preach, but our natural surroundings are a blessing to be appreciated and protected. Philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote that “society advances on the one side and recedes on the other.” How true and how sad.

Earth Day, 22 April 2022, has just come and gone. Did any of us notice?

I’m three days late, but here on the patio, I see a sweet, wild crabapple in bloom at the edge of the patio bank behind me, a yellow dandelion tough enough to blossom through a crack between stones on the patio, hear a hummingbird buzz by, going to the feeder he comes back to each April, and I wish fervently that we all love this Earth of ours, protect it when we can, and take time to enjoy its marvels every day.