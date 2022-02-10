Column: Discover history through sports

By the time I really got into baseball and could understand the rules, Major League Baseball was integrated.
The first game I saw live and in person (minor league) was a mix of white and Latino players.
When the 1960s rolled around, I was a MLB hound and one of my favorite teams was the Cleveland Indians, mainly because of Rocky Colavito. But the Tribe also had Larry Doby and Minnie Minoso. They made a ferocious trio.
I became interested in Doby and Minoso because of my regard for Colavito. I took for granted that the racial mix in sports was the norm.
Doby, the second black player in the majors and the first in the American League, was a great fielder and fine hitter. Good speed, too. I didn’t fully grasp what he and Jackie Robinson went through for integration. I found out, however.
Unlike Robinson, Doby did not play minor league ball, but came straight from the Negro Leagues. Don’t forget that Robinson, because he played the 1946 season with the Montreal Royals, broke the color barrier twice.
Doby got off to a rocky start, and spent his first offseason playing professional basketball with the Paterson, (New Jersey,) Crescents, the first Black player in the American Basketball League, a forerunner of the NBA.
Once he got rolling in baseball, he became one of the best players in the majors. But he still had a lot to deal with because of his ethnicity. The New York Times said it best: “Larry Doby integrated all those American League parks where Jackie Robinson never appeared.”
He was the trailblazer in the American League and suffered – and withstood – the same indignities of his National League friend.
He is one of four players in the Hall of Fame to play in the Negro World Series and the Major League World Series. Satchel Paige, Monte Irvin and Willie Mays are the others. Mays, by the way, won a Negro League pennant with the Birmingham Black Barons – when he was 15.
Doby was the second Black manager in the majors (White Sox).
BREAKING THE COLOR BARRIER was tough. The difficulties are well documented. Toni Stone, a female player for the Indianapolis Clowns in the American Negro League, had to deal with the gender barrier. That, too, was almost impossible.
The Clowns were a barnstorming team that provided entertainment and very serious ball playing. Stone, who had played baseball all her life, was brought on to boost ticket sales. She played second base and could hit well.
But she was shunned by most players, including her teammates. She finished her playing days with the Kansas City Monarchs, an experience she described with one word: “Hell.” She wanted to play in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, but Black women didn’t meet the league’s “beauty standards.”
I didn’t see a lot of legends play. But I got to witness Aaron, Mays, Paige, Minoso (the first MLB African-Latino player), and many other of baseball’s greatest players. Much of the discourse – a lot of it vulgar – associated with the fall of the color barrier was somewhat suppressed by the time I became a teenager.
Look back. For example, you’ll find stories about Jesse Owens. He was a sports hero, but his Olympic gold medals didn’t buy him social or political equality. And there’s Oscar Charleston, one the all-time greats in any league, and the time he tore off a Klansman’s hood and sent him packing.
Charleston didn’t make the majors. He did recruit Negro League players for MLB teams, including Roy Campanella for the Dodgers. Charleston was an important figure in integration.
You will discover the love of the game enabled athletes of all sports to overcome the resistance, the derision that came with busting barriers. We reflect not to glorify old hatreds, but to better appreciate the successes and the deeds of our heroes.
I have learned much about the sports and players I took for granted – just like I was much older when I understood why, when I was a kid in a downtown I won’t name and thirsty, I could not get a drink from a water fountain because the sign said “Coloreds Only.”
Black History Month is about American history, and there is nothing wrong with discovering history through sports.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.