Column: Disappointed with the Locke Foundation

There are those who want to use bullhorns to shout about their freedoms and personal choices. They ignore the fact that there are approximately 9 shots you must take to enter public school, go to college, join the service and even gain employment at many places in this land. We have agreed to take those shots to protect ourselves and those around us.

We have allowed the government to dictate the wearing of seat belts to save lives. We accept government’s role in establishing speed limits, traffic signals, meat inspections and a myriad of other regulations. Those who work have to abide by safety and health rules established by OSHA, which incidentally was proudly signed into law by Republican Richard Nixon. And some of us can remember, in 1966, when President Lyndon Johnson told hospitals in this country, they couldn’t receive Medicare payments unless they complied with the Civil Rights Act and integrated previously all-white hospitals. They complied. People may not like these government dictates but they accept and abide by them because most are established for the common good and safety.

Funny that many of the current radical and threatening statements today, declaring that Biden is an authoritarian, come from a crowd that essentially sat on their respective thumbs and were silent when Donald Trump spent almost four years being an authoritarian.