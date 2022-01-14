Column: Deregulating the cruise ships

If the CDC did impose its cruise ship standards on hotels, no one would go to a hotel. No one would ride airplanes, trains and buses, either.

Today, with omicron racing across the country and infecting millions of the vaxxed and un-vaxxed alike, it looks like everyone on land and sea will soon get the highly contagious but virtually harmless variant – or has it already.

I guarantee that if you tested everyone who checks into a hotel or boards an airplane tonight anywhere in the world, someone will have COVID.

Ditto if you tested everyone for COVID in your neighborhood supermarket, or at an NBA game, or in a hospital emergency room.

It’s been clear for two years that the CDC’s tough COVID regulations were unfairly harming the cruise ship industry, its employees and stockholders – and that they should have been thrown overboard long ago.

But the harm is even more obvious now that we know COVID vaccines and boosters don’t protect you from catching omicron or prevent you from spreading it.

Amazingly, however, the CDC’s bureaucrats have suddenly come to their senses.