Column: Democrats need to move past Manchin, focus on winning

That would hand the GOP the majority in the Senate, and bring Biden’s and the Democrats’ agenda to a permanent standstill.

“How many times has Manchin been asked if he is really, absolutely, 100 percent sure he would never vote to eliminate the filibuster? As a Republican, he would never be asked that question again,” Thiessen wrote. “There would be no shock or outrage over his announcement that he will oppose the Democrats’ partisan election bill, because if U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., were majority leader, that bill would never make it to the Senate floor. The same goes for D.C. statehood, court-packing and other far-left priorities that progressives are pushing Manchin to support. Once he switches parties, all that pressure disappears.”

Which means Democrats have but one option: Reconcile themselves the very real possibility that they’re going to lose Manchin to the GOP, and then focus all their firepower on the four states that are considered battlegrounds in 2022: Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Right now, the senate race in Pennsylvania is the one to watch, and the state considered the most likely to flip in 2022, as incumbent Republican Sen. Pat Toomey brings down the curtain on his career in public life.