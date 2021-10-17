Column: Deer dinner time with Spooky Old Alice and friends

When our new deer babies are weaned, Sam resumes light feeding in our patio side yard, with a little corn, a salt block, and a molasses mix block for dessert. We have 11 in our herd this year, with twins and two single births added this season. Although born late, the fawns are growing, the does are so beautiful, and two bucks from last year are now sporting horns. We like to think that over the years we’ve been on our mountain, word has spread among the various deer populations that we’re an easy touch and will feed almost any critter that wanders by.

Sam has trained the deer by various methods to come when he puts out their feed: ringing an old cowbell kept from long ago, beating the bottom of the corn bucket like a drum, and talking softly to coax the tamer souls from nearby brush. (I’ve always said he could talk the birds out of the trees.)

Our deer herds have learned quickly, and some, like our current herd, have trained us. About the same time most afternoons, they wander into the side yard where the feeders are, stand and gaze plaintively toward the garage side door until Sam emerges with the corn bucket, and one afternoon this past week, Big Mama simply lay down in the yard to wait, while her fawns nibbled on the molasses block. However, we don’t feed much during normal foraging time so the deer don’t become dependent.