Column: Deer dinner time with Spooky Old Alice and friends

When our new deer babies are weaned, Sam resumes light feeding in our patio side yard, with a little corn, a salt block, and a molasses mix block for dessert. We have 11 in our herd this year, with twins and two single births added this season. Although born late, the fawns are growing, the does are so beautiful, and two bucks from last year are now sporting horns. We like to think that over the years we’ve been on our mountain, word has spread among the various deer populations that we’re an easy touch and will feed almost any critter that wanders by.
Sam has trained the deer by various methods to come when he puts out their feed: ringing an old cowbell kept from long ago, beating the bottom of the corn bucket like a drum, and talking softly to coax the tamer souls from nearby brush. (I’ve always said he could talk the birds out of the trees.)
Our deer herds have learned quickly, and some, like our current herd, have trained us. About the same time most afternoons, they wander into the side yard where the feeders are, stand and gaze plaintively toward the garage side door until Sam emerges with the corn bucket, and one afternoon this past week, Big Mama simply lay down in the yard to wait, while her fawns nibbled on the molasses block. However, we don’t feed much during normal foraging time so the deer don’t become dependent.
So far, this herd has allowed our lone turkey who has recently found three female turkey friends, to show up occasionally for dinner. For years, we had huge turkey flocks, but probably thanks to coyote arrivals and bobcats, for four years now, we’ve had only one turkey, Spooky Old Alice (for those of you who remember comedian George Goble). Then this year, she showed up with two friends our Charlotte “grandbabies” named Nancy and Lucille. We can cluck and they will follow us from the safety of the woods’ edge to the side yard where we scatter corn on the ground for them, and the deer don’t mind sharing.
However, past deer were not always so accommodating. A few years ago, when the feeders were at the top of the back bank, our deer Sweetface could not abide the turkeys and would snort and paw the ground to scare them away or, depending on his mood of the day, simply chase them from the feeders into the woods.
Interestingly, this season, we have a twist to the feeding protocol. Since the weather is still warm, we don’t put out feed every afternoon, but we’re feeding earlier than usual since the deer babies are now old enough to crunch the corn. Spooky Old Alice has recently learned that she can stand under our bedroom window in early morning and raise enough fuss that one of us will get up and put out corn and also call the deer. Fur and fowl eat calmly together, with exceptional table manners.
Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She, her husband Sam and their adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.