Column: COVID widow tells deniers to get real

On CBS News last week, Julia Letlow said: “People don’t want to feel forced into anything or be lectured to. We are a very prideful, strong people in Louisiana. I just said, ‘What can I do? Is there anything I can do to help with the misinformation out there? With all of the confusion and fear?’ And someone asked, ‘Well, what would you tell somebody who’s on the fence about possibly receiving a vaccine?’ And I said I’d tell them about Luke. I would tell them my story.”

It’s heart-breaking, of course. He isolated himself in their house, well aware that vaccines were being rapidly developed. Julia said, “He and I prayed about the possibility of the vaccine, and we were so excited that it was coming out and that it was going to be widely available. And he missed it by two weeks.” He was admitted to a hospital shortly before Christmas, “he cried on the way,” and after that “it all happened very quickly …Where I saw the color drain, and that’s when it hit me that he might not come home.” She prayed over him, “and that’s when I left him, and I kissed him goodbye.”