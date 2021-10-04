Column: Conversations on an autumn Sunday afternoon

Sunday afternoon was perfect for sitting outside, enjoying nature in the balmy weather. It reminded me of my younger days. Stores were closed on Sundays, so after church we often gathered outside, took an afternoon drive or visited with family and friends. It was truly a day for rest. Maybe we should return to those good-old days.

Wife Lib and I often engage in deep dialogue when time permits, and some of those discussions get pretty meaty and engaging. This Sunday was no exception. “Do you think we’ve lived in the best times of our nation,” she asked? So much for starting in the shallow end. “I hate to think America’s greatest days are behind us,” my normally optimistic mate added.

During our lifetimes we’ve witnessed the angst of racial unrest and the civil rights movement, Vietnam, 9/11 and periods of economic boom and bust. Through it all we were an optimistic people, believing our best days were ahead. Currently, we are the least united in our lifetimes. We don’t trust much of anyone. We have lost confidence in our systems, especially our election system. And truth, real facts, don’t seem to matter. We can tell any lie we want as often as we want and there are people who want to believe it. Where once we felt like we were “all in this together,” partisan rancor and division is all too prevalent. Issues that should unite us, like public well-being and our collective health have become political battlegrounds and there’s no concern for the common good. It’s isn’t hard to get discouraged.