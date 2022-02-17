Column: Concentrate on heart health in February

For those patients who have survived a heart attack, cardiac rehabilitation is essential. Our Cardiac Rehabilitation program is located at our outpatient center on Sugar Hill, and operates classes Monday through Friday. Rehab patients are supported in every aspect of improving their heart health throughout the program, and closely monitored as exercise tolerance increases. The clinical team aims to develop supportive relationships between fellow survivors to help spur on each participant’s successful recovery.

MHM recently participated in the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Day “Reclaim Your Rhythm” initiative, to highlight that symptoms of heart attack may be different between men and women. The traditional symptoms of a heart attack that we all know — arm pain, chest pressure or pain, and shortness of breath may not occur with women. Women may have a lack of noticeable symptoms and OFTEN disregard them — it is important to know that beyond the traditionally known heart attack symptoms, women are more likely than men to have shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting, and back or jaw pain. That heart attack symptoms may come and go creates the disregard that something is happening with your heart. The most important thing to do is seek medical care should you have symptoms of a heart attack because “time is muscle.”