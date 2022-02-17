Column: Concentrate on heart health in February

When it comes to the heart, there is true personal power in knowing you can do much to control your heart-healthy destiny. While some risk factors cannot be controlled — like a family history of heart disease and the natural impact of the wear and tear that occurs with aging — the things you can do to promote heart health fortunately outnumber those.
February is National Heart Month, and the ideal time to talk about the many steps you can take to support heart health and reduce your risk for heart disease.
We hear it often, but eating well and exercising are two of the most impactful things you can do to take proper care of your heart. This doesn’t mean you have to totally deprive yourself of treats or that you have to be a triathlete. Eating a balanced diet with a focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meat or fish, along with moving at least 30 minutes or more for most days of the week goes a long way to helping you have a healthy heart, as these habits help you control your weight. Whatever activity you choose, it is never too late to begin. Check with your primary care physician to find and exercise plan that’s right for you.
A good night’s sleep figures into heart health too, so don’t burn the midnight oil consistently. The recommended amount of sleep for adults (18 and older) is 7-9 hours. Children need even more sleep according to age. Having a routine for going to sleep is key. Here are a few pointers:
• Have a consistent time for going to bed
• Control the environment — dark, quiet, comfortable temperature
• Eliminate the use of technology for at least one hour before bedtime (TV, cell phone, etc.)
• No surprise here — get some exercise.
Stress — we all have it, and it may be magnified right now as we work to defeat the pandemic. Add in the “normal” stresses we have, such as providing for family, family health, work deadlines, and financial needs, and you can see why it is necessary to develop ways to decompress. There are many ways to help you manage the impact of stress. Common themes for preventative activities include exercising at least two days a week, minimizing your screen time, practicing deep breathing, enjoying your pet, and spending time with your loved ones. Your primary care physician can also help with stress management techniques.
Mission Hospital McDowell (MHM) offers a full range of heart care diagnostic and treatment options for our community, including exercise stress testing, Holter monitoring (when a cardiologist assesses a recording of your heart, captured during a typical day), and echocardiograms (a visual test during which a cardiologist can see your heart pumping in real time). These tests help your doctor diagnose and treat heart conditions like heart failure.
Remember, your relationship with your primary care physician is key to supporting your efforts for heart health, including recommendations for diagnostic testing and therapeutic treatments. We are fortunate to have a partnership with Asheville Cardiology Associates that enhances the heart care services provided locally through board-certified cardiologists.
For those patients who have survived a heart attack, cardiac rehabilitation is essential. Our Cardiac Rehabilitation program is located at our outpatient center on Sugar Hill, and operates classes Monday through Friday. Rehab patients are supported in every aspect of improving their heart health throughout the program, and closely monitored as exercise tolerance increases. The clinical team aims to develop supportive relationships between fellow survivors to help spur on each participant’s successful recovery.
MHM recently participated in the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Day “Reclaim Your Rhythm” initiative, to highlight that symptoms of heart attack may be different between men and women. The traditional symptoms of a heart attack that we all know — arm pain, chest pressure or pain, and shortness of breath may not occur with women. Women may have a lack of noticeable symptoms and OFTEN disregard them — it is important to know that beyond the traditionally known heart attack symptoms, women are more likely than men to have shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting, and back or jaw pain. That heart attack symptoms may come and go creates the disregard that something is happening with your heart. The most important thing to do is seek medical care should you have symptoms of a heart attack because “time is muscle.”
When a patient experiences a serious event like a heart attack, our Emergency Department is ready to care for you. We very much appreciate our partnership with our county EMS services in treating heart attack patients; effective teamwork between EMS and the hospital mean lightning fast identification and care for our patients when they need it most.
Calling 911 will ensure that you have the expert care of the EMS team in beginning diagnostic studies and providing treatment in the field. According to the early results, they will transport you to our emergency department for further treatment or straight to Mission Hospital Heart Catheterization unit to treat your heart attack.
Knowing heart disease risk factors and taking personal action today to change your heart health is the call to arms. MHM is here to support your journey by providing access to primary care, cardiology services, programs, and emergency care.
Carol Wolfenbarger, MSN, RN, FACHE, is Chief Executive Officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.