Column: Coming to terms with imperfections

If all I have in my life is perfection, how in the world can I improve myself?

When I am reminded of a certain imperfection that I have, it encourages me to get better. If perfect, I cannot get better, but I can if I am imperfect. So it took me a long time to understand that.

Now that I look back on my life, I can appreciate all those areas of imperfection that I survived. If imperfection is so bad, why have I had so many and have survived?

It was the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage who helped me understand my imperfections. I am sure she is not done with her task, but so far, she has found out many imperfections, and I have been working on some of them.

It is true what my father used to say, “Son, you can’t fix everything.” Knowing that gives me a great deal of relief from all of the imperfections that I have in my life.

Although my wife has been very faithful in helping me identify the areas of imperfection in my life, I have learned something very special. As a wife, that seems to be her job to help improve her husband. But, as a husband, that aspect of life is completely and absolutely off-limits.