Column: Changing times strain Carolina and Davidson

According to a Columbia School of Journalism statement, “Twenty-three Republican Senators and nineteen state Attorneys General have signed letters denouncing the 1619 Project.”

Why?

In its introduction to the Hannah-Jones report, the Times asserted that “the moment that the country’s defining contradictions first came into the world was in late August of 1619.

“That was when a ship arrived at Point Comfort in the British colony of Virginia, bearing a cargo of 20 to 30 enslaved Africans. Their arrival inaugurated a barbaric system of chattel slavery that would last for the next 250 years. This is sometimes referred to as the country’s original sin, but it is more than that: It is the country’s very origin.

“The goal of The 1619 Project is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year. Doing so requires us to place the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are as a country.”