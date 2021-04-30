Column: Celebrating World Press – and our – Freedom Day

The press stands in for the rest of us, bringing us news and information of the good, bad and what occurs each day, near and far.

We can and should support a free press without accepting or approving everything journalists do. We benefit most when the process works both ways — in effect, when we work as watchdogs on the watchdog — something more possible than ever given easy access for most to online media.

Press-haters, please don’t rely on those old canards about how “the media” — a widely diverse group — is biased, left wing or right wing. Surely, some are.

But in an era when more news is available from more sources in more ways than ever before, those criticisms say more about an individual’s lack of effort to get diverse viewpoints than they do about the role of a free press.

Freedom Forum surveys from 1997 through 2020 showed there is support among most Americans for the general role of a free press — even if many don’t like the press we have now.

World Press Freedom Day is actually World Our Freedom Day — and that’s something we all ought to celebrate.

Gene Policinski is a senior fellow for the First Amendment at the Freedom Forum. He can be reached at gpolicinski@freedomforum.org, or follow him on Twitter at @genefac.