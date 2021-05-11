Column: Can you pass this North Carolina history test?

Here is a test for you.

Look at our state flag. There are a couple of dates. One of them is May 20, 1775. Why is it there?

A few years ago I wrote a column about Charlotte lawyer Scott Syfert’s book, “The First American Declaration of Independence? The Disputed History of the Mecklenburg Declaration of May 20, 1775.”

If you don’t know, or even if you do, keep reading and learn why folks in Charlotte are busy preparing to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence (“Meck Dec”).

The text of this declaration includes the following language: “Resolved, That we do hereby declare ourselves a free and independent people; that we are, and of right ought to be, a sovereign and self-governing people under the power of God and the General Congress; to the maintenance of which independence we solemnly pledge to each other our mutual co-operation, our lives, our fortunes and our most sacred honor.”