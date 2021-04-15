Column: Can we possibly laugh about seasonal allergies?

Yes, I googled “Do bees have allergies?” That search brought up astonishingly few results. I guess we just have to IMAGINE those rare worker bees sniffling and putting in for sick leave - and the queen responding with, “We are not amused. Off with their heads and thoraxes and abdomens!”

I did encounter lots of advice about surviving allergy season. After you’ve been outdoors, leave your shoes by the door, wash your face and hands and change clothes - or, better yet, take a full shower. And if you can stand the pet dander, maybe encourage your cat to lick off the top several layers of skin. (Admit it - you’ve never seen a skeleton using Flonase.)

Allergies like to add insult to injury. We are advised to pick out the medication that is right for US; but when your eyes are red and itchy, it’s difficult to decipher all the fine print about durations, side effects and whether your four-year-old will be operating heavy machinery.

It gets worse. We suffer with pollen during the growing season. Then we must deal with food allergies when consuming the finished product. I’m surprised Mother Nature hasn’t bankrolled the introduction of “new Charmin with poison ivy.”