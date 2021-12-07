Column: Blame the Scots-Irish

Why are we the way we are?

Can we blame it on somebody else, like the British colonist, for instance?

By “we” I don’t mean just you and me. I don’t even include us necessarily. I am thinking about folks who live in North Carolina and the surrounding regions.

You know the kind I mean.

Hardnosed, sometimes rebellious, resistant to direction from those who think they know it all, suspicious of people in charge, unwilling to give up individual choice to some kind of group direction.

It is not just those anti-vaxxers those who will not accept an infinitesimal risk to themselves or their children in order to reduce to great risks all of us face from the ongoing series of Covid epidemics. It is not just them whom I am talking about.

Nor is it just the Republicans.

Or the Democrats.

Lots of us on both sides of the political divide share a common resistance to authority.

How do we explain it?