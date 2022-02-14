Column: Big deal, Trump broke another law

At this point in our sick national saga, is there any law that Trump hasn’t broken?

A federal statute on the books – Title 18, Section 2071 of the U.S. Code – spells out the provisions of the Presidential Records Act of 1978. All materials generated by a president, in the furtherance of his (or her) official duties, automatically belong to the American people. Which means that all such materials – documents, memos, gifts, letters, whatever – must be transferred to the National Archives upon that president’s departure from office.

The law also warns that anyone found guilty of “willfully and unlawfully” concealing, removing, mutilating, obliterating, or destroying, or attempting to do any such action, can be fined and imprisoned for up to three years.

As David Ferriero, the official Archivist of the United States, stated this week, “The Presidential Records Act is critical to our democracy, in which the government is held accountable by the people. Whether through the creation of adequate and proper documentation, sound records management practices, the preservation of records, or the timely transfer of them to the National Archives at the end of an administration, there should be no question as to need for both diligence and vigilance. Records matter.”