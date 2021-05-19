Column: Biden’s reelection campaign and a lifelong quest

It might be Vice President Kamala Harris or another popular senator, governor or other high office holder.

The problem with this scenario is illustrated by the losing campaigns of Al Gore, Bill Clinton’s vice president, in 2000 and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama’s first term secretary of state, in 2016.

Neither Gore nor Hillary Clinton could win an Electoral College victory, even though Bill Clinton and Obama, arguably, would have won reelection had they been permitted to run.

Will Biden really run again? Here is what he said at his first news conference as president, “My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

But he also said, “I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan four and half, three and a half years ahead for certain.”

Biden asserts an intent to run again so he is not perceived as a lame duck who loses the influence, authority and sway that belong to a president who could be elected to another term. But he seems to be preserving the option to change his mind.

Whether or not he runs again, Biden has been running for president most of his life.