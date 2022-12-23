Column: Beware a cat bringing 'gifts'

Since the season of gift-giving peaks today, I have another “cat tale” to share.

Let’s establish up front that I love cats, dogs too and several were our fur babies over a 20-year period. Then we were adopted by the first cat, our Max for the next 20 years. A tuxedo short hair, his personality fit the label as did his appearance. A long, lean, graceful fellow with elegant grooming habits and impeccable table manners (Yes, he ate at the table with us on special occasions.), he didn’t have what we thought of as the typical cat personality.

Max was even tempered, cooperative and a cuddler. Mousing was beneath him, but if he encountered a garden snake, it was a “goner." However, he never brought his deceased prey to either of us, much less anything alive.

Matilda, cat number two, is another story! If you’re familiar with my column, you’ve already met her, but for the uninformed, she came to us a totally feral, half-grown cat in the spring of 2020.

To shorten her saga, she’s taken two years to go from an outside, totally independent, unapproachable kitty, to my best four-legged pal. However, the road we’ve travelled has been rocky.

Matilda was apparently unaccustomed to human contact. She would not get close to either Hubby or me, shied at the slightest sound or movement, and would not come inside voluntarily. Did I mention we have coyotes and very big hawks and owls?

Despite Matilda’s personality totally opposite Max’s, and having survived on her own, we figured, for almost a year, over time, she has blossomed into a special girl. The first year, her people comfort level grew enough for her to tease hubby Sam into a good brushing.

After October ‘21’s loss for us both, she has gradually become my close friend, but on her cat terms. She will now come inside on her own, usually when I call. About six months ago, ‘Tilly began cuddling and sleeping in my lap—a major step for her. Now bed, going outside, feeding times are on Matilda’s own schedule. In other words, she’s the controlling force in our home.

Finally, to my original point. Earlier this summer, while I was working on the computer, she brought me the present of a very dead chipmunk, meowed to get my attention, and proudly laid the poor little fellow beside my chair. You knew about that. Well! Today, when, I let her outside, I left the patio door and screen slightly open so she could come in if the notion hit since I was where I’d notice if something else decided to wander in.

Eventually, Matilda came inside, walked to my chair and laid a cute, fuzzy, very alive black vole at my feet. Despite her efforts and mine, the little critter wandered our den for a bit, outsmarting us both, so Cat and I decided to keep him and call him Oscar; however, apparently, he eventually found an escape route and decamped to safer ground.

I shudder to think what’s next! Happy Holidays.

Barbara W. McKinney, retired teacher/administrator, lives with her adopted cat Matilda and a mountain full of birds and wildlife. She received the “Outstanding Young Educator” award for McDowell County in 1972. Reach her at bwmckinney134@yahoo.com.