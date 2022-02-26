Column: Believe in us. Work for us.

We learned from our civics lessons what it takes to be a good citizen. When I was younger most everyone I knew belonged to a civic club, volunteer or charitable organization. The once strong civic clubs, fraternal groups, chambers and volunteer organizations have declined and many, if they still exist, are running on fumes. We are so narcissistic that we no longer feel the need to join and participate in civic organizations, where kindred souls gather for fellowship and conduct projects for the betterment of our communities. We also no longer participate in faith-based gatherings. Since the 1960s attendance and membership in churches has declined. It is in our churches, synagogues and yes, mosques, that we are instructed and inspired to be better than we are.

And collectively these activities help instill in us a belief in the goodness of people and our neighbors. It’s not just that we no longer really teach civics in our schools, we’ve forgotten to practice those things that promote good citizenship.