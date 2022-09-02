Column: Being remarkable and content at any age

It’s National Read A Book Day this week, so here I go again. With schools beginning a new year and some young folks entering or returning to college or beginning a new job, this writing is especially for you; however, it’s also for us all.

Not so long ago, I read Kathleen Rooney’s "Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk" about a female character reporting on her life in New York City from the early 1930’s to New Year’s Eve, 1984. She goes from a young, attractive, witty poetess and highest-paid advertising person in America for R.H. Macy’s, to an 85-year-old woman recounting and reflecting on her life.

Certainly, hers was a glamorous life. She loved New York City and still walked its streets (not in the questionable sense) when she was 85. She married and divorced once, with a beloved son as the outcome; however, she was a woman ahead of her time in America’s 1930’s. She was a successful career woman (through her intelligence and hard work), and one who did not want the suburban life, with a long-term husband, lots of children and grandchildren. What? A woman who dared challenge the female stereotype in the '40’s and '50’s?

She rings a loud bell with me because I admire her independence, her work ethic, her willingness to defy convention in a positive way, and her indomitable spirit and strong wit, even at 85.

Ms. Boxfish (she would appreciate the Ms.) looks at her life realistically, is proud of what she has accomplished, and remains her own self until the end. How like her I wish to be. She remarks in the final paragraph of her story that “[t]he future and I are just about even, our quarrel almost resolved.” She plans to go out, both realistically and in style, but most importantly, without regret.

With more time behind than in front of me, I so admire this woman’s attitude about life. The character in this book is based on the actual Margaret Fishback, so I’m heartened to know she was a real person, not a made-up ideal. S-o-o-o. Maybe there’s hope for us “older” folks at the point of looking back but also attempting to look forward.

Regardless of what happened to Lillian, she enjoyed life. She was proud of her accomplishments without being obnoxious and self-absorbed; she found positives in the worst of circumstances; she loved her child once he arrived; however, she would have been happy without her 20-year marriage and the son it produced had they not happened.

She delighted in her work and New York City; she walked its streets fearlessly even in the mid-1980’s. She earned her acclaimed job by dedication and hard work in a time when women weren’t valued in the work force. Thank goodness she still had good health and a sharp mind into her 80’s, so she remained adventurous and viable; we all should be this fortunate.

So, folks, Ms. Fishback is a strong example for us who are aging and wonder, to quote an old song, “Is this all there is?” However, she may also be the most valuable example for our young: those who are beginning after graduation, those needing a career or a personal change, and the list extends. Someone said, or should have said, “Attitude is half the battle.” Of course, skills matter, so do education, training and opportunity; however, if one has the desire and the drive to direct the course of one’s life, it just might be possible there’s a way.

We can be remarkable at any age. Remember that.