COLUMN: At the heart of the issue is trust

Our trust bubble was pricked in 1968 when Walter Cronkite returned from Viet Nam and told us our military and political leaders had been lying to us. We weren’t winning the war in Southeast Asia. Cronkite reported we were “mired in stalemate” and he believed the war to be unwinnable. Yet another puncture occurred when Richard Nixon lied to us about Watergate. The Catholic Church pedophile scandals further eroded our trusting natures, as did revelations about corrupt political, business and legal deals. In response, the media plunged full bore into investigative reporting instead of accepting carte blanche statements from those in authority. They were often antagonistic, looking for untruths and breaches of faith. Like the COVID pandemic this attitude spread rapidly. We don’t know who to trust and, sadly, now approach most everything and everyone with the posture that we won’t trust you until you prove we can. That’s no way to live and no way to move forward.