Column: Anticipating snow at 6 or 60

As I write this, it is the end of December 2021, and with our recent spring-like temps, there’s actually a yellow Iris in bud in my back-flower garden.
Maybe the out-of-step weather is just another sign of weird, annoying, depressing, scary 2021. However, I just listened to the 6 p.m. weather on Channel 13, and it seems 2022 is about to begin with the possibility of snow in Western North Carolina, with a prediction of maybe 3 inches in my county.
As I now anticipate actual winter weather in January, I’m reminded of a piece I wrote a winter or two ago. Having grown up in snow country and spent three winters at Appalachian State when we got serious snow with no cancelled classes, I vowed then to teach in the Piedmont. However, the child in me has since won out, and I can’t keep myself from getting excited over the possibility of a bit of snow.
***
It’s almost 9 p.m. Saturday night and here I sit, like a wide-eyed 6-year-old, waiting for the snow to begin. I’m too old for this, but I get excited each time the weather forecast gives our area even a whiff of a chance for the white stuff. Oh, I know. The forecasters miss as often as they hit, but my anticipation is always there, nonetheless; it’s a selfish expectancy because roads get slick; dedicated DOT folks spend long, miserable hours trying to make them safer; utility providers defy conditions to restore power outages; workers must travel to jobs, regardless; and lives can be in danger. I’m snug in a warm house and can wallow in the knowledge that I have nowhere to be in the morning.
However, over the years, I did pay my dues, so to speak, by such doings as breaking a route in deep snow on Goose Hollow Road in the dark of early morning because we were living in Linville and I was teaching in McDowell County where not a flake had fallen.
And there was the late March snow while I was still working at Mars Hill University that meant, after innocent flurries all day, the snow got serious about 4 p.m., so after a meeting, I left campus at 5 p.m. and reached home at 9:30 p.m. — not because I got stuck, but because a couple of cars and a big tractor trailer truck did. I will admit to a little unease when visibility was limited to just off the hood of my truck.
Now cozy in my writing corner on the predicted snow night, I resist the urge to flip on the patio lights and look outside. I began looking for those white flakes about 1 p.m., with nothing happening. “Yeah, right! Big snow beginning around one in the afternoon. Hooey! They’ve missed it again.” But I kept up my vigil until midnight, then decided to read for a bit since I wasn’t sleepy; Hubby had long since gone to bed.
About 2 a.m. I turned on the patio lights to thick, falling snow and about 9 inches on the ground. Yahoo! I k-n-o-w. As I’ve already said, it’s a selfish celebration, but the kid in me can’t resist. I’m reminded of curling up one long-ago night in Dad’s big, green recliner with a Bobbsey Twins book in my lap — the twins were trudging through snow to tap a sugar maple somewhere in Vermont. Lost in the adventure, I had read for some time when Mom called me to the front door, opened it a crack and turned on the porch light to a winter wonderland and fat snowflakes still falling.
I gave a big whoop and yelled, “No school tomorrow,” although I truly didn’t mind going; it was just that snow changed my perspective. Instead of being in class, I wanted to go sledding, make a snowman (person), and take a walk with my dog Tim, who loved snow, too. Then there was the sheer luxury of sleeping late on a school-day morning.
So here I sit, a day later, with 14 inches of snow in our backyard, reminding me of the adage “Be careful what you wish for.” I regret the hardship and inconvenience for so many and thank those who worked so hard to clear roads, restore power, assist the stranded, and check on the isolated. Kudos to all of you.
