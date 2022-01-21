Column: Anticipating snow at 6 or 60

However, over the years, I did pay my dues, so to speak, by such doings as breaking a route in deep snow on Goose Hollow Road in the dark of early morning because we were living in Linville and I was teaching in McDowell County where not a flake had fallen.

And there was the late March snow while I was still working at Mars Hill University that meant, after innocent flurries all day, the snow got serious about 4 p.m., so after a meeting, I left campus at 5 p.m. and reached home at 9:30 p.m. — not because I got stuck, but because a couple of cars and a big tractor trailer truck did. I will admit to a little unease when visibility was limited to just off the hood of my truck.

Now cozy in my writing corner on the predicted snow night, I resist the urge to flip on the patio lights and look outside. I began looking for those white flakes about 1 p.m., with nothing happening. “Yeah, right! Big snow beginning around one in the afternoon. Hooey! They’ve missed it again.” But I kept up my vigil until midnight, then decided to read for a bit since I wasn’t sleepy; Hubby had long since gone to bed.