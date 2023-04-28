April can be lovely for a multitude of reasons. However, this year, the sweet spring month brings my wedding anniversary for the second time alone.

I’m also reminded of the loss of my favorite brother-in-law whose birthday shares the same April date.

So. What to do?

On the actual anniversary date, Cat Matilda and I dragged out and I wept over wonderful, old anniversary cards Hubby was a master at choosing. Fortunately, Sam’s niece, who’s local, had suggested a bit earlier that we take a jaunt on the Blue Ridge Parkway from Spruce Pine to Linville to visit the wildflowers.

Thank goodness the rain finally disappeared, so last Monday, with cool breezes and warm sunshine, we headed out. Be patient for just a bit more background, then you can see some of what we found.

Except for a short teaching stint, Lynn’s dad was a Federal Park Service employee most of his working life, serving from the Florida Everglades to Arizona’s Grand Canyon. When the family retired to the McKinney homeplace, over the years, daughter and dad would prowl the Blue Ridge Parkway section close by, particularly to find and appreciate the wildflowers. Dad would discover certain best spots; daughter would discover more, and so on until the tour Lynn took me on Monday was a total delight.

I like to think she was paying tribute to her dad and their love for nature and the Parkway wildflowers they enjoyed finding and visiting in the spring, and for me, the visit was another anniversary celebration and a reminder that what we appreciate and love may still be close by if we just know where to look.

Here’s some of what we found and enjoyed. Be encouraged to scope out our beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway. In 1985, Sweet Hubby and I spent our vacation driving the length of this true treasure and were delighted with the scenery, the deer, the bears and cubs, the wonderful foliage and wildflowers, and the wild turkeys for whom we stopped so they could cross the highway. As we have just been reminded by Earth Day, April 22, to respect and protect our endangered planet, I have faith that, unlike some Parkway visitors, if you visit, you will leave all as you find it.

