Column: A remake of 'Road House?' It's time to not be nice.

While America celebrated the freeing of Britney Spears from her conservancy last month, another entertainment story flew a little lower under the radar like a cruise missile, exploding among certain movie lovers (or should I say, lovers of a certain movie) with incredible force, leaving us dazed and confused.
According to several reports, Jake Gyllenhaal, star of “Nightcrawler,”, “Brokeback Mountain,” “Southpaw,” and a lot of other serious dramas is supposedly in talks to star in a remake of the Patrick Swayze 1989 classic, “Road House.”
Regular readers of the Hometown Tradition know that Editor Hollifield and myself regard “Road House” as “the Citizen Kane of bouncer-themed 80s movies featuring a monster truck and wrestling legend Terry Funk.”
I wrote a whole column explaining and defending the film a few years back, not that it needed my help.
Despite its tepid reception at the box office when it first hit the big screen in 1989, it more than made up for it with reruns on cable TV and video rentals and streaming.
Does that mean it can't be made again?
Of course not. That's what Hollywood does. It's what Hollywood always does.
I remember the surprise when I learned that several of the Martin and Lewis comedies of the 1950s were reworking of old Paramount properties from the 1930s and 40s, dusted off by the studio to cash in on the comedy team's popularity.
And other times, someone thinks they can make lemonade from a lemon, as was the case when the 1995 Sylvester Stallone flop, “Judge Dredd” was remade in 2012 as “Dredd.”
I warned my son when he was going out to see the remake that the original movie was terrible (as are most movies featuring Rob Schneider), and there's an old saying in Hollywood that no matter how hard you try, you can't polish a turd. He went anyway, which was good for “Dredd” as it needed all the help it could get. It was a bigger flop than Stallone's original.
Now, this isn't the first time a “Road House” remake has been in the works. A few years back, there were serious discussions of a remake starring then UFC star Rhonda Rousey in Patrick Swayze's role as the bouncer with a heart of gold and a PhD in philosophy from NYU.
Those plans collapsed like a wet taco, just as Rousey did when kicked in the head by Holly Holm at UFC 193.
Coincidence? Probably not.
Anyway, Gyllenhaal won't get knocked out of the role like that. But I don't think he's cut out for it. He takes on pretty serious roles and that is not what is needed here. I know Swayze took the role seriously, but he was not weighted down with all the onscreen gravitas Gyllenhaal shoulders. A lighter touch is needed. Who that be, I don't know.
What I do know is that I don't want to see a remake of “Road House.” I avoided the “updating” or “re-imagining” of a couple of other favorites from my youth, “Rollerball” and “Robocob,” and will do so again.
The solution to this problem and something I would pay to see is (drum roll, please......) “ROAD HOUSE: THE MUSICAL”!
You laugh? How do you make a musical of a bouncer-themed movie featuring a monster truck and Terry Funk? Fans know it can be done. There are multiple scenes crying out for song and dance. Dalton's lecturing the bouncer crew on how to be nice until it's time not to be nice (shades of “You've Got to be Carefully Taught” from “South Pacific”); Doc's “Getting to Know You” scene as she staples the cut up Dalton; an “Everything is Up-to-Date in Kansas City” chorus number singing the praises of the revamped Double Deuce bar. The possibilities are endless.
I'm sure that “Hamilton” guy is probably too expensive to hire for this job, but it can be done. And if you want further proof, please consider that Mel Brook's “The Producers” and John Waters's “Hairspray” were both movies before they were turned into Broadway hits, which in turn were turned back into movies based on the successful musicals. That way, everybody makes money and is happy.