Column: A remake of 'Road House?' It's time to not be nice.

And other times, someone thinks they can make lemonade from a lemon, as was the case when the 1995 Sylvester Stallone flop, “Judge Dredd” was remade in 2012 as “Dredd.”

I warned my son when he was going out to see the remake that the original movie was terrible (as are most movies featuring Rob Schneider), and there's an old saying in Hollywood that no matter how hard you try, you can't polish a turd. He went anyway, which was good for “Dredd” as it needed all the help it could get. It was a bigger flop than Stallone's original.

Now, this isn't the first time a “Road House” remake has been in the works. A few years back, there were serious discussions of a remake starring then UFC star Rhonda Rousey in Patrick Swayze's role as the bouncer with a heart of gold and a PhD in philosophy from NYU.

Those plans collapsed like a wet taco, just as Rousey did when kicked in the head by Holly Holm at UFC 193.

Coincidence? Probably not.