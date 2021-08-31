Column: A powerful pummeling of Trump's hack MAGA Lawyers

Stay with me here. It gets even better:

“(A)ttorneys take an oath to uphold and honor our legal system ... despite the haze of confusion, commotion, and chaos counsel intentionally attempted to create by filing this lawsuit, one thing is perfectly clear: (Powell et al) have scorned their oath, flouted the rules, and attempted to undermine the integrity of the judiciary along the way.”

Sanctions? Did she say something about sanctions?

“Sanctions are required to deter the filing of future frivolous lawsuits designed primarily to spread the narrative that our election processes are rigged and our democratic institutions cannot be trusted.”

OK then. Do tell!

“The conduct of (Powell et al), which also constituted violations of the Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct, calls into question their fitness to practice law. This warrants a referral for investigation and possible suspension or disbarment to the appropriate disciplinary authority for every state bar and federal court in which each attorney is admitted.”