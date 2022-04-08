Column: A hornet’s nest as a weather predictor?

Not long ago, someone much younger asked me to write down the old-timey weather sayings common to Western North Carolina. I’m still adjusting to being old enough to remember some, but here goes. Dogwood Winter, Catbird Squall, Blackberry Winter, wooly worm frontend/backend color debate, hornets’ nests high/low to the ground, heavy August fogs as winter snow predictors, and so on.

No, I’m not Methuselah’s wife, but my family’s first TV didn’t sit in our living room until 1957. I appreciate having grown up when TV and TV weatherpersons didn’t exist, with all their gismos, pretty charts and screens. I remember when Grandad would walk out to the porch, sniff the air and remark, “Yep, rain’s comin’,” when Granny’s arthritic left knee “acted up” prompting her “weather’s changin’,” and on winter evenings with the Lone Ranger and Tonto’s exploits coming over the radio, turning on the porch light to the surprise of a big winter snow.

Next day, most people went about their business because they knew how to cope, and schools stayed open and ran buses with tire chains.

Yes, with technology we’ve made such beneficial strides from the proverbial A to Z. Certainly, knowing when a devastating storm is to hit can allow for life-saving preparations. Twentieth and twenty-first century medical advances boggle the mind. Computers, lasers, space travel— the list goes on ad infinitum.

However, as the cat and I sit on the patio, with the sun just behind the west ridge and a mocking bird filling our ears with noteworthy impersonations, I think of all those independent, intelligent, self-sufficient, highly observant ancestors who gave us the knowledge of “Dogwood Winter” and “Catbird Squall.” The empirical observations leading to these now so-called sayings were critical to living: to growing crops for food, cutting timber for shelter and fuel, preparing for hard winters, slaughtering animals for survival. These early folks didn’t have today’s myriad information channels, but they did have intelligence, common sense, keen observation skills, and a necessary penchant for hard work.

Yes, their lives were difficult, but through their efforts and meticulous attention to Mother Nature, they managed.

So, with 70-degree weather today and snow showers predicted locally for this weekend, I’m keeping a warm scarf and jacket handy for now and for Easter Squall and Blackberry Winter later.

Don’t laugh; just observe. During my seventeen years working at Mars Hill University, I remember at least three graduations scheduled outside in early May having to be moved inside because of snow showers.

I salute our self-sufficient ancestors who got it right through the necessary skill of constant observations, many of which, to this day, remain accurate. Consequently, I will not set out flower or veggie plants until after May 15th.

Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.