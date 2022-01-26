Column: A digital subscription to The McDowell News helps local journalism and keeps you informed about your community

A lot has changed since I walked into a newspaper office more than 40 years ago at the age of 16 with a crazy notion that I might be able to write something someone wanted to read.
There were dozens of people in a building filled with cigarette smoke, the sound of clacking typewriters almost drowning out the editor’s shouts that deadline was coming and the press was going to by-gosh start on time.
Today, the dozens of people have been trimmed to a small crew, the smoke has cleared and the clicking of keyboards is much quieter than those old typewriters, a few of which remain in the back storage room among other ancient equipment.
One thing hasn’t changed, though. We are still here, a small but determined outfit, still telling McDowell’s stories, still covering the politicians who make the decisions, still reporting the news.
But we are doing it in different ways. In addition to the print paper we put out five days a week, we operate our website, www.mcdowellnews.com, which is online 24-hours a day and updated seven days a week. Those who don’t subscribe – after getting several free stories per month – are asked to pay for our work.
It isn't expensive. We offer different monthly and yearly packages.
Why should you buy a digital subscription? For us, it helps support local journalism and keeps a newspaper operating in our community. It helps us pay the bills.
For you, it provides the previously mentioned 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week news. You get extended photo galleries full of pictures that we did not have room for in print. For example, during the recent snowstorm we published a dozen or so photos in the paper, but we published hundreds online sent in by readers.
You will have access to our locally produced videos. In November and December, we shot and posted 22 videos to accompany stories. In addition, readers contribute their own videos.
You get access to stories we wrote last week or years ago just by entering a keyword or name in the search box.
And each day, we publish the pages just as they appeared in the print edition in our separate e-edition in PDF form. It is the exact pages of the paper that day, but on your computer, pad or phone.
On the website, if you click on the “local” tab on the front page, it filters out state and national news and provides just the stories that pertain to McDowell and nearby communities.
What mcdowellnews.com is not is a Facebook page. Our Facebook page is a gateway to our website where the news, photos and videos we produce are located.
We appreciate our print readers who have supported us for years. The print edition will continue for those of us who love to hold the paper in our hands and turn the pages. Our digital subscription is a great addition for those who want to keep up with their community in a different way. We hope you will give it a try.