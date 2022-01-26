Column: A digital subscription to The McDowell News helps local journalism and keeps you informed about your community

A lot has changed since I walked into a newspaper office more than 40 years ago at the age of 16 with a crazy notion that I might be able to write something someone wanted to read.

There were dozens of people in a building filled with cigarette smoke, the sound of clacking typewriters almost drowning out the editor’s shouts that deadline was coming and the press was going to by-gosh start on time.

Today, the dozens of people have been trimmed to a small crew, the smoke has cleared and the clicking of keyboards is much quieter than those old typewriters, a few of which remain in the back storage room among other ancient equipment.

One thing hasn’t changed, though. We are still here, a small but determined outfit, still telling McDowell’s stories, still covering the politicians who make the decisions, still reporting the news.

But we are doing it in different ways. In addition to the print paper we put out five days a week, we operate our website, www.mcdowellnews.com, which is online 24-hours a day and updated seven days a week. Those who don’t subscribe – after getting several free stories per month – are asked to pay for our work.