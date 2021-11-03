Column: A boy learns how to shoot, safely

Dad and I shot .22 shorts at first, by the way, single shot. Later, I moved up to 22. Long Rifle. Shooting was, and is, lots of fun.

Trust, of course, must be earned. Trust associated with a trainee has nothing to do with being a marksman. It has everything to do with following the rules of safety; making those rules a habit, not an option.

I sealed the deal when Dad gave me the acid test.

We did not live in an urban or suburban area at the time. One day, Dad and I went out to punch paper. When we got to place where we practiced, he handed me the rifle and said, “Don’t worry, it’s not loaded.”

I took the rifle, pointed the muzzle at the ground, and opened the action just enough to check the chamber. It was empty. I closed the chamber without loading a cartridge from the magazine.

“What’s the matter, son? Do you not trust your daddy?”

Without thinking and without the benefit of rehearsal, I blurted, “Yes. I trust what you taught me.” Turns out it was the smartest thing I could have said and the only right answer.

Daddy smiled, gave me the good old shoulder bump, and said, “Proud of you.” That’s all. It was more than enough for me. Those were good times.

I am not leading up to a sermon, by the way. This is all I’m going to say on the matter.

