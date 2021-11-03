Column: A boy learns how to shoot, safely

When I was a boy, my father taught me how to shoot a rifle.
He had a Stevens .22-caliber rifle that would shoot single-shot, semi-automatic or bolt action. I have it now, by the way.
It took me several years to become a decent shooter. You want to shoot with both eyes open, but sometimes your eyes won’t let you. I improved my accuracy after we figured out that I was left-eye dominant, which means you have to close your left eye if you shoot right-handed. It works the opposite way for a left-hander who is right-eye dominant.
The rifle was a bit heavy for a youngster, but Daddy said I needed to learn how to handle a firearm and be safe while doing so. He said almost the same thing about teaching me how to drive when I was 12 years old.
Best be prepared for a dire emergency, he said.
Anyway, Dad was firm beyond firm when instructing me in the necessary rules of safe gun-handling.
Never take off the safety until you have the rifle shouldered and are ready to shoot.
Never put your finger inside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.
Never shoot from the hip.
Never, ever, shoot into the air with a rifle. Even a standard-velocity .22 bullet can travel a mile and a half.
Never aim the rifle – or any firearm – at anything you don’t want to shoot.
Don’t hand your firearm to anyone until you have cleared the firing chamber.
Shoot safe, and you can keep shooting.
The rules, he said to me over and over and over again, apply to all firearms – rifle, shotgun and handgun.
There are other rules, plus tips on what to do in certain situations or how to protect your firearm in bad weather. Daddy was the first person I know who said to take a small square of electrician’s tape – the shiny black tape instead of the kind that’s sticky on both sides – and put it over the muzzle of the barrel.
Use just enough tape to lightly seal the muzzle.
Someday, he said, I might want to hunt when there is a threat of rain. Don’t try to remove the tape before you aim and shoot. Don’t need to. When a cartridge is fired, regardless of the caliber or barrel length, the bullet creates pressure in the chamber and the barrel.
The barrel pressure is created ahead of the bullet and will blow the tape clear of the muzzle long before the bullet exits muzzle. We are talking about microseconds here, but Daddy’s tip works, and accuracy is not affected.
I found out later that an uncle who was an avid hunter used tape on the muzzle of his rifles when necessary.
Dad and I shot .22 shorts at first, by the way, single shot. Later, I moved up to 22. Long Rifle. Shooting was, and is, lots of fun.
Trust, of course, must be earned. Trust associated with a trainee has nothing to do with being a marksman. It has everything to do with following the rules of safety; making those rules a habit, not an option.
I sealed the deal when Dad gave me the acid test.
We did not live in an urban or suburban area at the time. One day, Dad and I went out to punch paper. When we got to place where we practiced, he handed me the rifle and said, “Don’t worry, it’s not loaded.”
I took the rifle, pointed the muzzle at the ground, and opened the action just enough to check the chamber. It was empty. I closed the chamber without loading a cartridge from the magazine.
“What’s the matter, son? Do you not trust your daddy?”
Without thinking and without the benefit of rehearsal, I blurted, “Yes. I trust what you taught me.” Turns out it was the smartest thing I could have said and the only right answer.
Daddy smiled, gave me the good old shoulder bump, and said, “Proud of you.” That’s all. It was more than enough for me. Those were good times.
I am not leading up to a sermon, by the way. This is all I’m going to say on the matter.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com