Column: A book, a barnyard brook and a grapevine couch

To this day, nothing soothes me, quiets my soul, teaches there’s something greater than myself, than being attuned to and involved in the natural world, often with a good book in my lap.

Now in my dotage, I understand that since I was old enough to be outside, I’ve always been this way.

I remember begging Mother for permission to go barefoot before her May 1 deadline; sitting in Grandpa’s lap while he cut a chew from his Apple Jack tobacco square, then scooping up the crumbs, sticking them in my mouth, and skittering up the huge, scaffold, Wisteria in Granny’s kitchen yard; climbing with my beloved first cousin to the top of our Wolf River apple tree to sing loudly(under leaf cover) to the handsome young man plowing our meadow across the way.

I grew up in the era of “funny books”; we didn’t call them comics then.

The Lone Ranger, Dick Tracy, Popeye, the Archie series—loved them all.

Then there were the book series: Nancy Drew, Bobbsey Twins, Hardy Boys. I fell in love with reading at an early age which has lasted until this day, and one of my most treasured memories combines my loves of nature and reading.

I grew up a tomboy; gloried in being outside, made pets of our farm animals, dug in the dirt, swung the tops out of saplings, had a pet Dominecker chicken named Peewee: the list is endless.

However, I remember a reading haven I discovered at the edge of our barnyard lot that, to this day, I manage to “recreate,” one way or another, when I need a break from the real world.

Over 120 years old and still in use, our old barn and its surrounding territory were favorite haunts of mine. The fenced barnyard had a small stock drinking pond filled by a gurgling branch which had an enticing group of saplings covered, I discovered, with a thick canopy of wild grapevines.

Curious and an exceptional climber, one evening, I made my way up one of the trees, like the bear who went over the mountain, to “see what I could see,” and found a reading haven at the top.

Next afternoon, after school, I changed to work clothes, grabbed a book, and made for the barnyard after doing chores. Too easy to go through the front gate, so I clambered over the left side of the barnyard fence, then over the back gate to get to the tree leading to my reading haven.

Thick grapevines sporting wide leaves and strong vines gave me a cushioned couch while a small sapling provided the perfect backrest.

With the blue sky above, the gurgling branch below, birds twittering nearby, and my dog Tim asleep by the fence, waiting for me to come down, I spent some of the happiest, carefree hours of my life.

I credit Mom for involving me with nature at an early age and for gathering me in her warm lap and reading aloud Heidi and other stories until I could handle the words on my own. Life-long gifts for which, as long as I have sense, I will always be grateful.