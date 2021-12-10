Column: A blessing to be adopted by a cat

Blessings can come at the oddest times and in unusual ways.

As the new year looms, with its myriad unknowns, I’m a bit hesitant to welcome 2022.

However, I continue to appreciate a fairly recent blessing in our home. Sam and I were adopted by a cat. I wanted another pet but was extremely hesitant to get one since I wasn’t certain I could bear the loss again if something happened.

Does old age turn us to mush over almost everything? I still grieve our Max Cat who died in 2010 after 20 years with us. Over time, we’ve loved six dogs, all gone, and Max our cat, who also adopted us. Since we’d been petless 11 years because Hubby was mildly allergic, Matilda was a fateful surprise as was Max. How could we not open our home and ourselves to this sweet girl who had been smart and brave enough to survive on her own for a year, despite the dangers (including coyotes) and then choose us for her forever home?