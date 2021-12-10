Column: A blessing to be adopted by a cat

Blessings can come at the oddest times and in unusual ways.
As the new year looms, with its myriad unknowns, I’m a bit hesitant to welcome 2022.
However, I continue to appreciate a fairly recent blessing in our home. Sam and I were adopted by a cat. I wanted another pet but was extremely hesitant to get one since I wasn’t certain I could bear the loss again if something happened.
Does old age turn us to mush over almost everything? I still grieve our Max Cat who died in 2010 after 20 years with us. Over time, we’ve loved six dogs, all gone, and Max our cat, who also adopted us. Since we’d been petless 11 years because Hubby was mildly allergic, Matilda was a fateful surprise as was Max. How could we not open our home and ourselves to this sweet girl who had been smart and brave enough to survive on her own for a year, despite the dangers (including coyotes) and then choose us for her forever home?
Miss M., as we fondly called her because of the furry, black M on her forehead, first appeared from our woods’ edge late fall 2019 to join us at a distance for a yard stroll. She was skinny, wormy, and skittish but seemingly happy to see us. Then, we didn’t see her for a bit until Sam found her asleep in one of our barn stalls. Eventually, she meandered to the yard again, where, against my father’s rule, I fed her and trotted to the vet for wormer. Shortly after, we left for a two-month hiatus with a dear Florida friend, and I left cat food with the next-door neighbor.
We returned the end of January 2020 to no cat. Occasionally, we saw on the patio bank a larger and darker cat than our fellow, so we didn’t pursue, oblivious in our dotage to nature’s fact that half-grown kitties grow into larger kitties. Ahem.
Then in late May, as dear friends and I were checking our backyard flower garden, a furry face accompanied by a sweet “meow” appeared from under the deck steps; I saw the cat’s green eyes and knew her immediately.
At first, we weren’t positive she was a she, but when the vet confirmed her gender, we named her and took her later to change her to an “it.” Mercifully, we learned, thanks to her tummy tattoo, that Matilda was already an “it” but not microchipped, so she received the remaining inoculations and came away sporting her McKinney microchip. She was ours.
Matilda was with us just over a year before she and I lost our Sweet Sam this October. Initially, we fed her, petted her, and searched for an owner although we were pretty certain there was none. The cat seemed content and stayed with us, so over the days, we established a routine. Feedings were at regular times twice a day, brushing occurred occasionally, she and I bonded on the patio each evening without rain, and a few times she actually jumped to my lap for about four seconds. Sam’s nose and eyes were fine since the cat wasn’t inside.
Matilda is now my great gift. She is extremely intelligent, alert, loving, and trainable while still asserting her cat independence. Instead of sleeping in the garage for protection from coyotes, she now has the run of the house and sleeps at the foot of the bed every night.
I invite you to consider pet adoption in the new year.
Barbara W. McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife, including racoon Zorretta and Spooky Old Alice, their lone turkey. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing.