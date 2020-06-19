Cardiac care services available at Mission Hospital McDowell

As Mission Hospital McDowell has navigated, along with all of you, a new way of life and care provision in the wake of COVID-19, we are still here delivering excellent care to our community.
I joined our community in 2015, it was soon evident to me that the offering of outpatient cardiac services was a high priority to ensure our neighbors had access to care. In 2015, access to a board-certified cardiologist, along with diagnostic cardiac testing in McDowell County, was limited. Through partnership with Asheville Cardiology Associates and investment in state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging equipment, I am thrilled that today, access to board-certified cardiologists and cardiac testing is routinely available at Mission Hospital McDowell five days per week.
Why is this important for you? The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States (1 out of every 4 deaths). Heart disease, also known as coronary artery disease, affects the blood flow to the heart. Known as the “silent killer,” sometimes a person does not know that they have heart disease until they experience a heart attack or have symptoms of heart failure, such as shortness of breath, fatigue, or swelling of the feet or neck veins. Having access to primary care physicians who have the added benefit of connecting you with cardiologists locally gives us the chance to promote optimal health for you as barriers related to travel, transportation, and early diagnosis are lessened.
Mission Hospital McDowell offers cardiac diagnostic testing services that may be ordered by your primary care provider or cardiologist. These include stress testing, echocardiograms, Holter monitoring (recording your heart rhythm and rate during your normal activities for analysis and review by the cardiologist), and Transesophageal Echocardiogram (TEE). During a stress test you walk on a treadmill and your heart is monitored as your level of exertion increases. An echocardiogram reveals an image of your heart via ultrasound and can also be performed through your esophagus (TEE). During an echocardiogram, the physician can actually see how the heart is pumping and functioning to provide direction on treatment.
Being a part of Mission Health, MHM is always positioned to care for your emergency cardiac needs. This includes rapid assessment that begins in the field with McDowell County EMS, as well as stabilizing and continuing treatment and diagnosis here at MHM. Our goal, should you present with a heart attack, is to get you to the cardiac catheterization lab at Mission. Through the fine-tuned collaboration between EMS, MHM, and Mission Hospital, lives and heart muscle are saved.
Should you experience a cardiac situation where your doctor recommends rehabilitating your heart function, our Cardiac Rehab service at our Sugar Hill Center, is here to support your journey in strengthening your heart muscle safely. Our cardiac rehab patients are active partners in their rehabilitation, which includes education about heart-healthy lifestyle practices, movement and exercise plans that are necessary to preserve and maintain heart health, and help with the emotional components surrounding heart disease, the most important of which is effective stress management. We all have stress in our lives — our rehab patients learn to identify and take control of theirs. Every cardiac rehab patient works a plan that’s customized to them.
I also want to remind our community about what heart attack symptoms look and feel like, and note that they’re often quite different for women. Men typically experience sudden chest pain, trouble breathing, and arm pain. Women, on the other hand, can experience flu-like symptoms, nausea, and jaw, shoulder, and back pain, or no symptoms at all. No matter what your gender, it’s important to pay attention to these symptoms and not minimize them. If you experience symptoms, call 911 to ensure that your treatment begins as quickly as possible — time is heart muscle.
The same advice holds true when it comes to stroke, another true health emergency. It’s vital that we’re all familiar with the signs of stroke, and to seek care immediately. I’m proud that the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association recognized our hospital with a Get With the Guidelines® -STROKE GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll Elite Plus award. This means that we follow the most advanced, evidence-based treatment guidelines for stroke and this should make you feel even more confident in the care you get at MHM — an accredited Acute Stroke Ready Hospital.
As we mark our first year as part of HCA, the framework for our cardiac services offerings are only strengthened as we seek to add an additional cardiologist to continue convenient expert service right here at home. While we are ready to care for you and your cardiac or stroke-related needs, and take every safety precaution as we face COVID-19 as well, take time this summer to take great care of yourself.
Carol Wolfenbarger, MSN, RN, FACHE, is Chief Executive Officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.